Digital Pathology Market Size & Growth Forecast To 2030

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"The global digital pathology market is projected to reach USD 2.75 billion by 2030 from USD 1.46 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period"Major market players have adopted both organic and inorganic strategies, including partnerships and investments. For instance, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Danaher Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), KONFOONG BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. (China), Glencoe Software, Inc. (US)

The global digital pathology market is projected to reach USD 2.75 billion by 2030 from USD 1.46 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. The global digital pathology market is witnessing robust growth driven by the accelerating adoption of AI-powered image analysis, integration with laboratory information systems (LIS), and rising demand for efficient diagnostic workflows. The market is transitioning from early-stage digitization to full-scale digital transformation, with hospitals, diagnostic labs, and research institutions increasingly embracing digital slide scanners, cloud-based pathology platforms, and image management systems to enhance diagnostic accuracy and speed. The growing volume of biopsies, coupled with the global shortage of pathologists, is compelling healthcare systems to invest in digital solutions that enable remote pathology review, collaboration, and archiving. Additionally, the integration of digital pathology with companion diagnostics and precision oncology workflows is expanding its clinical relevance beyond histopathology.

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By type, the human pathology segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate by type throughout the forecast period. The market segmentation of veterinary and human pathology will remain relatively unchanged. Indeed, the human pathology segment is growing rapidly due to the increasing desire for accurate, fast, and effective diagnostic methods. The obvious need for accurate pathology assessments to support treatment planning is becoming progressively highlighted by the rise of chronic diseases such as cancer. Compared to traditional methods, digital pathology enables sophisticated analysis of images, utilizes less physical storage space, offers more efficient slide retrieval, and simplified image collaboration and sharing to obtain second opinions.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the market in 2024 due to growing drug research, discovery, and personalized medicine use of digital pathology. Digital pathology technology enables companies to use high-resolution images and automated analysis. This speeds up screening, improves the evaluation of tissue samples, identifies drug candidates, and enables high-throughput screening.

By geography, North America led the global digital pathology market in 2024. Its robust investment in health technologies, high rate of chronic disease instances such as cancer, particularly in the US, and developed health infrastructure support this leadership position. Additionally, the region's concentration of key research institutes and companies fosters sustained innovation and the use of digital pathology solutions.

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Prominent players in the digital pathology market include Huron Digital Pathology (Canada), Hologic, Inc. (US), Corista (US), Indica Labs Inc. (US), 3DHISTECH (Hungary), Objective Pathology Services Limited (Canada), OptraSCAN (US), Sectra AB (Sweden), Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (US), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Apollo Enterprise Imaging (US), XIFIN, Inc. (US), Proscia Inc. (US), KONFOONG BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. (China), Glencoe Software, Inc. (US), Aiforia (Finland), Paige AI, Inc. (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Danaher Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Mikroscan Technologies, Inc. (US), PathAI (US), Motic Digital Pathology (US), and Kanteron Systems (Spain).

Danaher Corporation (US):

Danaher Corporation has emerged as a digital pathology market leader. Leica Biosystems, a subsidiary, provides services ranging from biopsy to radiology, pathology, surgery, and cancer diagnosis. In March 2023, the company partnered with Paige (US) to improve the use of digital pathology workflows in hospitals and laboratories. The cooperation will result in a new diagnostic platform and the co-development of next-generation AI-powered companion diagnostics.

In addition, the company has collaborated with the European Society for Digital and Integrative Pathology (ESDIP) to promote the use of digital pathology throughout Europe. Such initiatives have played a pivotal role in solidifying its leadership in the digital pathology market.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Philips has positioned itself as a market leader in digital pathology by offering solutions that enhance efficiency, cooperation, and diagnostic accuracy. Transitioning from analog to digital workflows enables efficiency gains of 15–20% per case, allowing pathologists to handle more cases in less time. The digitization of workflows supports remote collaboration and faster consensus-building. Philips also addresses the shortage of qualified pathologists by offering tools that streamline workflows and foster multidisciplinary teamwork. Its platform enables real-time consultations and discussions, enhancing patient care. The company has refined its solution based on insights from over 300 customers and 20+ hospital labs.