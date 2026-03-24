Microfluidics Market Worth $37.2 Billion By 2030

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"The global microfluidic components market is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2024 from USD 3.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.7%."Microfluidics by Product (Chip, Sensor, Valve, Pump, Needle), Material (Silicon, Polymer), Application [Diagnostics (Clinical, PoC), Research (Proteomics, Genomics, Cell), Therapeutics (Drug Delivery Wearables)], End User Global forecast to 2030

The global Microfluidics market, valued at US$23.71 billion in 2024, stood at US$24.96 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 8.3% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$37.19 billion by the end of the period. Several significant factors are driving the growth of the microfluidics market, thereby enhancing its expansion and applications.

There is a growing demand for point-of-care diagnostics, which require fast, accurate, and cost-effective instruments. Moreover, the trend toward personalized medicine raises the requirement for precise biomarker analysis and high-throughput screening. An increase in research & development expenditure supports the research and investigation of novel and innovative technologies, which in turn supports market growth.

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KEY TAKEAWAYS



North America accounted for the largest share of the global microfluidics market with a share of 40.6% in 2024.

In 2024, the microfluidics-based devices segment accounted for the largest market share of 70.5%.

By application, the in vitro diagnostics segment is expected to dominate the overall market.

By end user, the hospitals and diagnostic centers segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are identified as key players in the microfluidics market, given their strong market share and extensive product footprint. QuidelOrtho Corporation, Hologic, Inc., and Aignep s.p.a. have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

Top Companies in Microfluidics Market:

Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), SMC Corporation (Japan), Staiger GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Fluigent SA (France), Camozzi Automation Spa Societ Unipersonale (Italy), IDEX Corporation (US), Aignep s.p.a. (Italy), FIM Valvole Srl (Italy), Humphrey Products Corporation (US), The Lee Company (US), and Dolomite Microfluidics (UK) are some key players in this market. These companies are focusing on increasing their presence in the high-growth markets through both organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and expansions.

Parker Hannifin (US) is a leading manufacturer of motion & control technologies and systems that provides precision-engineered solutions for the commercial, mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. The company has engineering expertise in a broad range of core technologies, which helps it to solve various engineering challenges. The company has a strong geographical presence and sells its products in North America and Europe. Furthermore, to expand its territorial reach, the company sells its products in Asia and the Middle East through its strong distribution network. Its diverse range of products makes Parker the leading supplier of microfluidic components that meet and exceed market demands.

IDEX (US) is one of the leading players in the microfluidics components market, owing to its broad range of offerings in the valves, micropumps, and sensors segments. It is involved in the design, production, and distribution of small-scale & highly precise fluidics components and sub-assemblies used in analytical and diagnostics instruments, as well as medical equipment and implantable devices. The firm largely focuses on acquiring and partnering with companies that complement its fluidics and microfluidics businesses. IDEX Health & Science has an international network of direct sales professionals and distribution partners in many countries across the globe. The company has manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries.

MARKET DYNAMICS



Driver: Rising technological advancements

Restraint: Integration of microfluidics into the current workflow

Opportunity: Emergence of 3D cell culture systems Challenge: Low adoption of microfluidic devices among end users

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS



Illumina. Inc. (US) acquired Fluent BioSciences (US) to enhance its ability for single-cell analysis.

Danaher Corporation (US) acquired Abcam plc (UK) to expand its reach in the proteomics area.

bioMérieux (France) introduced the BIOFIRE SPOTFIRE R/ST Panel Mini, which is a specialized multiplex PCR test that identifies five of the most prevalent viral & bacterial pathogens responsible for respiratory or sore throat infections, delivering results in approximately 15 minutes.

Danaher (US) partnered with UPenn to develop new technologies that are expected to improve the consistency of clinical outcomes for patients. This partnership is also expected to overcome manufacturing bottlenecks in the delivery of next-gen engineered cell products. The US FDA granted 510(k) clearance to Thermo Fisher Scientific's (US) SeCore CDx HLA A Sequencing System for use as a companion diagnostic with Adaptimmune's recently approved TCR therapy, TECELRA (afamitresgene autoleucel), targeting adults with unresectable or metastatic synovial sarcoma.