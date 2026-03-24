Global Real-World Evidence Solutions Industry Projected To Achieve $10.8B By 2030

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Real World Evidence Solutions Market by Component (Datasets (Claims, Clinical, Pharmacy, Genomics), Application (Drug/Device Development (Cancer, Cardio, Neuro), Reimbursement), End User (Pharma, Medtech, Payers, Provider), Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

According to MarketsandMarkets, The report " Real World Evidence Solutions Market by Component [Datasets (Claims, Clinical, Pharmacy, Genomics), Application [Drug/Device Development (Cancer, Cardio, Neuro), Reimbursement], End User (Pharma, Medtech, Payers, Provider), Region- Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to reach USD 10.83 billion by 2030 from USD 5.42 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 14.8%.

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441 Market Data Tables

59 Figures 376 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Real World Evidence Solutions Market - Global Forecast to 2030”.

Some of the prominent key players are:



IQVIA Inc. (US),

Merative (US),

Optum Inc. (US),

ICON Plc (Ireland),

Syneos Health (US),

Parexel International Corporation (US), Tata Consultancy Services (India), and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Real World Evidence Solutions Market.

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By component, the real world evidence solutions market is segmented into services, data sets, and integrated data sets. The services segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024. The services segment comprises advanced analytics services and consulting services. Advanced analytical services are crucial in swiftly accessing, examining, and providing essential insights required by various stakeholders.

By application, the real world evidence solutions market is segmented into drug development & approvals, medical device development & approvals, post-market surveillance, market access and reimbursement decision-making, clinical & regulatory decision-making, and other applications.

Based on end users, the real world evidence solutions market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, MedTech companies, healthcare payers, healthcare providers, and other end users. In 2024, the pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market. By region, the RWE solutions market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the market.

The growth in the real world evidence solution market is driven by the increasing shift towards value-based care. Additionally, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing innovation in pharmaceuticals & medical devices are fueling the market growth. Moreover, several companies are prioritizing using RWE solutions to reduce delays in the drug development process. Thus, the increasing availability of healthcare data coupled with the growing need to provide high-quality care to patients is expected to compel healthcare organizations to depend on these innovative methodologies & technologies, boosting the demand for RWE solutions during the forecast period.

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