Recademics Launches Colorado Boater Safety Course

MENAFN - GetNews)



Recademics, a U.S.-based provider of online recreational safety certification courses, is proud to announce the launch of its Colorado Boater Safety Course. Approved by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and aligned with NASBLA standards, the course provides a convenient, interactive way for Colorado residents and visitors to learn safe boating practices and meet Colorado's boater education expectations.

Southlake, TX - Colorado has recently strengthened its youth boating requirements. As of June 1, 2024, boat operation by anyone under 18 is prohibited, with a key exception: boaters ages 14–17 may operate a motorboat (including personal watercraft) only if they have completed a CPW-approved boating safety course and possess the resulting boating safety certificate. Recademics' online course offers an accessible option for adult boaters and families looking to build strong fundamentals in safe, responsible vessel operation.

“From high-elevation reservoirs to busy front-range lakes, Colorado's waters are incredible, and conditions can change fast,” said Mitch Strobl, Co-Founder of Recademics.“Our goal is to make boater education practical and memorable, so people feel confident on the water and help keep Colorado boating safe for everyone.”

The Recademics online course covers essential topics such as Colorado boating safety fundamentals, navigation rules, safe vessel operation, required equipment, emergency procedures, and environmental stewardship-delivered through interactive lessons, quizzes, and real-world scenarios on desktop or mobile.

In addition to education, Recademics encourages boaters to follow CPW's on-water safety and stewardship guidance-especially around invasive species prevention. Colorado is a mandatory boat inspection state, and trailered and/or motorized watercraft must be professionally inspected by state-certified personnel before entering the water, helping prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

“Boater education shouldn't feel like a checkbox,” Strobl added.“We want students to leave with knowledge that sticks, so they're safer operators for life and better stewards of Colorado's waters.”

To enroll in the Colorado Boater Safety Course, visit Recademics/boating/colorado/.

About Recademics

Founded and operated in the USA, Recademics is a leader in online recreational safety education. Committed to high-quality, engaging learning experiences, Recademics offers certifications in boating, hunting, and other outdoor activities.

About Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife manages Colorado's state parks and wildlife resources and supports safe, responsible outdoor recreation across the state, including boating education, boating safety guidance, and aquatic nuisance species prevention.

About NASBLA

The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators is a nonprofit organization that helps develop public policy for recreational boating safety and coordinates education and enforcement efforts across the United States.