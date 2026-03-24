O'connor Company Appoints Walter Johnson As Vice President Of Operations

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Veteran construction leader brings decades of operational expertise to support O'Connor Company's continued growth

Aberdeen, NC - Mar 24, 2026 - O'Connor Company, a leading commercial construction firm specializing in high-quality projects across diverse sectors, proudly announces the appointment of Walter Johnson as its new Vice President of Operations.

Johnson brings decades of executive leadership experience across multifamily, commercial, and complex construction environments. Known for his disciplined operational mindset, he has built a reputation for creating structure, improving accountability, and helping organizations execute more consistently at scale.

“Walter brings the kind of operational discipline and field-tested leadership that directly supports where we are headed as a company,” said Clark Lowe, President and CEO of O'Connor Company.“He understands how to build systems that improve execution, reduce risk, and help teams perform at a high level. That kind of leadership is critical as we continue to grow.”

Over the course of his career, Johnson has overseen large and diverse project portfolios, led field operations and project management teams, and advanced company-wide improvement initiatives. His experience spans ground-up construction, major renovations, and high-visibility commercial projects, giving him deep expertise in managing risk, performance, and coordination across demanding jobs.

“At this stage in my career, I'm focused on helping organizations create the structure and consistency needed to perform at a high level,” said Johnson.“O'Connor Company has a strong foundation, and I'm excited to help strengthen the systems, people, and processes that will support its next phase of growth.”

In addition to his operational leadership, Johnson is committed to mentoring emerging leaders and building team structures that support accountability, continuous improvement, and long-term success. His appointment reflects O'Connor Company's ongoing investment in leadership and infrastructure as it expands its footprint across the commercial and government construction sectors.

For more information about O'Connor Company and its ongoing projects, please visit.

About O'Connor Company

O'Connor Company is a leading commercial construction firm delivering high-quality projects across diverse sectors. With a reputation for operational excellence, efficiency, and client satisfaction, the company serves commercial, institutional, and government clients through disciplined execution and systems-driven leadership.