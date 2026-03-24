Manhattan Divorce Attorney Juan Luciano Guides New York City Residents Through The Divorce Process

MANHATTAN, NY - Divorce proceedings in Manhattan involve complex financial considerations, strict court procedures, and decisions about property, custody, and support that can shape a family's financial and personal life for decades. Manhattan divorce attorney Juan Luciano of Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer ( ) is providing guidance on how New York City residents can navigate the divorce process, from filing requirements and grounds for divorce through property division, custody determinations, and spousal maintenance.

According to Manhattan divorce attorney Juan Luciano, the vast majority of Manhattan divorces are filed on no-fault grounds under New York Domestic Relations Law § 170(7), which requires that the marriage has broken down irretrievably for a period of at least six months, with at least one spouse stating that under oath. A judgment of divorce on no-fault grounds cannot be entered until all economic issues, including property division, spousal support, child support, and custody, have been resolved or decided by the court. "Filing on no-fault grounds simplifies the initial process, but it does not eliminate the need to resolve every financial and custodial issue before the divorce is finalized," explains Luciano.

Manhattan divorce attorney Juan Luciano notes that before filing, at least one spouse must meet the residency requirements under DRL § 230. The most common path for Manhattan residents is satisfying the one-year continuous residency rule combined with another qualifying connection to New York, such as having been married in the state or having lived together as a married couple in the state. Cases are handled in the New York County Supreme Court at 60 Centre Street, following a structured process that moves through filing and service of the summons, a preliminary conference to identify contested issues and set discovery deadlines, financial discovery including exchange of Statements of Net Worth, and ultimately resolution through either negotiated settlement or trial.

Attorney Luciano emphasizes that the distinction between contested and uncontested divorce is the single most important factor in determining both the timeline and cost of the proceedings. An uncontested divorce, where both spouses agree on every major issue, including property division, custody, and support, can often be resolved in three to six months. Contested cases involving disputes over high-value assets, business interests, real estate, retirement accounts, or custody arrangements can extend to one to two years or longer. "Many Manhattan divorces begin as contested but resolve through negotiation or mediation before reaching trial," Luciano adds. "Mediation uses a neutral third party to help both spouses reach an agreement, while collaborative divorce involves both parties pledging in writing to resolve all issues without litigation."

New York follows an equitable distribution model under DRL § 236(B), meaning marital property is divided fairly based on the circumstances of each case rather than automatically split equally. Courts weigh factors including the income and property of each spouse at the time of marriage and at the time the action was commenced, the duration of the marriage, each spouse's age and health, contributions to the acquisition or appreciation of marital assets, including contributions as a homemaker, tax consequences, and the probable future financial circumstances of both parties. In Manhattan cases involving closely held businesses, professional licenses, investment real estate, or significant retirement accounts, accurate valuation and strategic negotiation are essential to achieving an equitable outcome.

Child custody in Manhattan is determined based on the best interests of the child, a standard that guides all custody decisions in both the Family Court and the Supreme Court. Courts evaluate each parent's ability to provide a stable home environment, the quality of each parent's relationship with the child, each parent's willingness to support the child's relationship with the other parent, and any history of domestic violence or substance abuse. "Judges focus on stability, parental involvement, and the demonstrated ability to co-parent when crafting custody arrangements," notes Luciano.

Child support follows the Child Support Standards Act formula, which applies a percentage of the combined parental income to the number of children, ranging from 17% for one child to no less than 35% for five or more children. Parents also share add-on expenses pro-rata, including childcare, health insurance premiums, and unreimbursed medical or educational costs. In contested Manhattan cases involving high earners, bonuses, or business owners, accurately calculating income can become a central point of litigation, particularly when complex compensation structures such as stock options or deferred income are involved.

Spousal maintenance calculations differ for temporary and post-divorce awards. Temporary maintenance uses an income-based formula with statutory income caps to preserve the financial status quo during the proceedings. Post-divorce maintenance incorporates additional factors such as the length of the marriage, each spouse's earning capacity, sacrifices either spouse made to support the other's career, and whether a spouse interrupted education or employment during the marriage. Courts also consider the standard of living established during the marriage, the age and health of each party, and whether the supported spouse can become self-supporting within a reasonable period.

A valid prenuptial agreement can override New York's default equitable distribution rules by specifying how assets will be divided and whether maintenance will be paid. Manhattan courts enforce prenuptial agreements that were entered into voluntarily, with full financial disclosure, and without duress or fraud. Challenges to these agreements are more common than many individuals expect, particularly in longer marriages where circumstances have significantly changed since the agreement was executed.

For those considering divorce in Manhattan, understanding the procedural requirements and potential outcomes early in the process can help individuals make informed decisions and avoid costly delays. Consulting with a family law attorney may provide clarity on filing options, financial implications, and custody considerations specific to each situation.

About Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer:

Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer is a Manhattan-based law firm dedicated to family law and domestic relations. Led by attorney Juan Luciano, the firm handles divorce, child custody, spousal maintenance, mediation, and prenuptial agreements throughout Manhattan and New York City. For consultations, call (212) 537-5859.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email:...

Website: