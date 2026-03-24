Manhattan Divorce Mediation Attorney Ryan Besinque Outlines Key Differences Between Divorce Mediation And A Lawyer In New York

NEW YORK, NY - Couples facing divorce in New York must decide whether to resolve their case through mediation or traditional litigation, a choice that affects cost, timeline, privacy, and the degree of control each spouse retains over the outcome. Manhattan divorce mediation attorney Ryan Besinque of The Law Office of Ryan Besinque ( ) is providing guidance on the key differences between mediation and litigation and the circumstances under which each approach may be most appropriate.

According to Manhattan divorce mediation attorney Ryan Besinque, the core distinction between the two approaches is who controls the outcome. In mediation, both spouses work with a neutral third party to negotiate agreements together on property division, child custody, and support. In a traditional divorce, each party retains separate legal counsel, and if negotiations fail, a judge at the New York County Supreme Court makes the final decisions. Under New York Domestic Relations Law Section 170(7), a spouse can seek a no-fault divorce by swearing that the marriage has been irretrievably broken for at least six months, but the court generally will not grant the divorce until issues like property division, custody, and support have been resolved. "Mediation gives both spouses a direct role in shaping the terms of their divorce rather than leaving those decisions to a judge," explains Besinque.

Manhattan divorce mediation attorney Ryan Besinque notes that several factors should guide the decision between mediation and litigation. The level of conflict and communication between spouses is a primary consideration, as mediation depends on both parties being willing to negotiate respectfully and in good faith. A mediator facilitates discussion but does not force agreements, so when communication has broken down completely or one spouse is unwilling to negotiate honestly, litigation may provide the structure needed to protect both parties. Financial factors also play a significant role. Divorces involving business ownership, multiple properties, or retirement accounts may benefit from the formal discovery process available through litigation, while couples with straightforward financial situations can often divide assets more efficiently through mediation. Under DRL Section 236(B), New York follows the principle of equitable distribution, meaning marital property is divided fairly but not necessarily equally.

Attorney Besinque highlights that mediation offers significant advantages in cost, speed, and privacy. Litigation involves court filing fees, discovery costs, and hourly attorney fees for two separate lawyers, while mediation typically involves a single mediator whose fees are split between both spouses. Court dockets in Manhattan can be crowded, causing contested divorces to stretch over many months or even more than a year when discovery disputes, motion practice, and trial scheduling are involved. "Mediation allows couples to schedule sessions at their own pace and often resolves all issues in a fraction of the time litigation requires," Besinque adds. "The cost savings can be substantial when both parties share the mediator's fees rather than each paying separate counsel for extended court proceedings."

Additionally, mediation offers confidentiality benefits that litigation cannot match. In New York, records filed in a matrimonial case generally cannot be copied or inspected by individuals who are not a party to the action unless a court orders otherwise. Mediation adds a further layer of privacy because negotiations take place outside the court file entirely, even though final divorce paperwork must still be filed to complete the process. For couples who value discretion, particularly those with public-facing careers or significant financial portfolios, this privacy can be a decisive factor.

Safety concerns represent an important limitation when evaluating whether mediation is appropriate. Cases involving domestic violence, substance abuse, or child safety issues may not be suitable for mediation due to the power imbalance these situations create. The New York State Unified Court System recommends against mediation when there is a history or fear of domestic violence. Mediation may also be ineffective when one spouse refuses to disclose financial information honestly, as equitable distribution under New York law requires full transparency about assets, debts, income, and expenses. Without honest disclosure, any agreement reached in mediation could be unfair or unenforceable. The firm recommends litigation with individual legal representation in circumstances where free negotiation would be unsafe or where one party is concealing assets.

Couples with children often benefit from mediation because it encourages cooperation rather than conflict, helping parents build a co-parenting framework that serves their children's needs over the long term. Litigation can escalate tensions between parents, which may affect children negatively during and after the divorce. When both spouses are able to communicate respectfully, mediation tends to produce lower rates of post-divorce conflict, which is especially important for co-parenting relationships that will continue for years.

"Many couples in New York use both a mediator and an independent attorney during the divorce process, and these roles serve different purposes," notes Besinque. "The mediator facilitates negotiation and helps both spouses communicate, while each party's consulting attorney reviews the final agreement, explains legal rights, and identifies terms that may not be in the client's best interest." Having independent counsel review a mediated settlement before signing is strongly recommended, as attorneys can identify long-term implications such as tax consequences of property division, the enforceability of custody provisions, and issues related to Qualified Domestic Relations Orders for dividing retirement accounts.

The mediation process in Manhattan begins with an initial consultation, moves through negotiation sessions covering all contested issues including property, custody, support, and debt allocation, and concludes with a Memorandum of Understanding that is converted into a formal Stipulation of Settlement and filed with the New York County Supreme Court. For those weighing their options, consulting with an attorney experienced in both mediation and litigation may help determine the most effective and appropriate path forward for their specific circumstances.

About The Law Office of Ryan Besinque:

The Law Office of Ryan Besinque is a Manhattan-based law firm dedicated to divorce and family law, including mediation, contested divorce, custody, and support matters. Led by attorney Ryan Besinque, the firm serves clients across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Westchester County, and Nassau County. The office is located at 115 West 25th Street, 4th Floor, New York City. For consultations, call (929) 251-4477.

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