My Billionaire Hand By Julie Dave Delivers A High-Stakes, Grumpy Billionaire Romance Readers Won't Want To Fold

A bold new entry in contemporary romance, My Billionaire Hand: A Grumpy Billionaire Fake Fiancée Romance by Julie Dave combines sharp tension, undeniable chemistry, and emotional depth in a story where one impulsive lie changes everything.

Set in the high-stakes world of elite poker, the novel opens with a moment of desperation. When a persistent player refuses to take no for an answer, a dealer and single mother makes a split-second decision:“I'm with Kendrik.” The room falls silent-because Kendrik Blackwood isn't just another player. He owns the table.

What begins as a protective lie quickly turns into a dangerous game. Instead of shutting it down, Kendrik plays along-and then refuses to stop. Drawing her into his world of control, wealth, and carefully managed power, he begins to break his own rules.

For fifteen years, Kendrik controlled every variable in every room. Then she walked in.

As their connection deepens, the stakes grow more personal. With her eleven-year-old son watching and asking questions she can't easily answer, the line between pretend and real begins to blur. And in a world built on strategy and control, neither of them is prepared for what happens when emotions enter the game.

Blending the irresistible pull of a grumpy billionaire, the emotional weight of single motherhood, and the tension of a fake relationship that feels all too real, My Billionaire Hand delivers a compelling romance about risk, trust, and the unexpected ways love can rewrite the rules.

About the Author

Julie Dave writes contemporary romance featuring smart, sophisticated heroines and irresistible heroes-bad boys, billionaires, protectors, and men with secrets too compelling to ignore. Her stories combine emotional intensity, sharp attraction, and deeply satisfying happily-ever-afters for readers who crave passion with polish.

Availability

My Billionaire Hand: A Grumpy Billionaire Fake Fiancée Romance is available through major online retailers.