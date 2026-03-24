Kale Logistics Solutions Unveils New Brand Identity At Air Cargo India 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 24, 2026 5:20 am - Kale Logistics Solutions unveiled a new brand identity at Air Cargo India 2026, reflecting its evolution into a global digital logistics partner and its vision for tech-driven, connected, and resilient cargo ecosystems.

Kale Logistics Solutions, a global leader in digital logistics and trade facilitation solutions, today unveiled its new brand identity at Air Cargo India 2026, held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai - marking a significant milestone in its evolution and global growth journey.

The refreshed identity reflects Kale's transformation into a future-ready, innovation-driven organisation committed to enabling smarter, more connected, and technology-powered logistics ecosystems worldwide.

The new logo is more than a visual refresh - it represents Kale's forward-looking vision, expanding global footprint, and strengthened role as a trusted digital enabler for the logistics and trade community. As global trade becomes increasingly digital, time-sensitive, and interconnected, Kale's new identity underscores its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and operational excellence.

What the New Brand Identity Signifies

A stronger global vision aligned with the future of digital trade

Continued innovation in logistics technology and ecosystem platforms

Enhanced connectivity across airports, ports, customs authorities, freight forwarders, and logistics partners

A renewed commitment to efficiency, transparency, and industry-wide collaboration

Today, as Kale unveils its new brand, it is not changing who it is - it is evolving into who it is becoming. This new identity represents the evolution of Kale's promise: to enable world trade facilitation at scale.

The company's new tagline -“One Intelligent Platform. One Logistics Community.” - perfectly captures this vision. Because the future of logistics is not fragmented; it is unified, intelligent, and collaborative, driven by data-powered, integrated platforms that enable seamless, sustainable, and efficient cross-border trade.

Speaking on the occasion, Amar More, Co-Founder & CEO of Kale Logistics Solutions, said:“This new brand marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Kale Logistics Solutions. It reflects our evolution, our global ambitions, and our commitment to pioneering innovation in logistics and global trade. As the industry moves towards deeper digitalisation and ecosystem collaboration, our renewed identity positions us as a trusted ambassador for efficiency, connectivity, and progress.”

Kale extends heartfelt gratitude to its customers, partners, and teams worldwide - whose trust, collaboration, and dedication continue to drive this journey forward.

As global trade rapidly evolves:

Digitalisation is no longer optional.

Collaboration is no longer a choice.

Intelligence is no longer an advantage - it is a necessity.

And Kale is ready.

Ready to pioneer. Ready to unify. Ready to simplify trade - and empower economies.