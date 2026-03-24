Exclusive Markets Introduces Daily Rebate Payouts For Introducing Brokers

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 24, 2026 5:27 am - Today, Exclusive Markets, a multi-asset financial broker, has announced the launch of a daily rebate payout framework for its Introducing Broker (IB) as a part of its continuing efforts to support its partners and to enhance operational clarity.

With the new daily rebates system, the eligible IB rebates are calculated according to the trading activity of the clients and credited into partner wallets on a daily basis. This renewal changes periodic cycle of commission with a systematic model of daily payout processing, which enables partners to receive earnings more often without altering normal monitoring and reporting patterns.

The rebate processing system includes automated calculations, validation checks, and reconciliation controls that are meant to ensure proper commission allocation and operational consistency.

By providing more predictable access to earnings, the update supports partners in managing cash flow, reinvestment planning, and network development. The improved frequency of payouts aligns with the evolving needs of modern partners who value liquidity and transparency in their earnings.

Daily rebates, no waiting!

With this update, partners can now stop waiting for weeks and:

Earn $15 rebate per lot*

Enjoy automatic rebate calculation

Access Unlimited Commissions

Benefit from a daily payout cycle

Experience transparent tracking

The daily rebate payout structure is available to eligible accounts through the Exclusive Markets Partner Portal, where they can monitor trading activity, review rebate records, and track credited amounts.

Concerning this enhancement, Exclusive Markets Management stated:

“The Partnership programs rely on transparency, reliability, and timeliness of payments. By introducing the daily rebate payouts model, we aim to provide our partners with a clearer and more consistent earning experience. This initiative reflects our focus on improving operational processes while supporting the long-term growth of our global partner network.”

About Exclusive Markets

Exclusive Markets is a regulated multi-asset trading provider that offers access to 5000+ instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. The company focuses on trading infrastructure, partnership solutions, and client support services designed to serve retail and institutional participants globally.

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Risk Warning: Trading involves risk.