'Value Building Organizational Capacity To Navigate Uncertain Times' - Free Webinar On April 8, 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 24, 2026 6:23 am - Competitive Edge Inc. will host a free 60-minute webinar on April 8, 2026, featuring Krista Sheets and Drew Bird. The session offers practical frameworks to measure, diagnose, and strengthen teams to thrive in uncertainty and constant change.

Virtual event (60 minutes): Live Q&A with Krista Sheets and Drew Bird

Register: #/registration

Atlanta, GA / Virtual: Competitive Edge Inc. today announced a free, 60-minute webinar, Building Organizational Capacity to Navigate Uncertain Times, taking place April 8, 2026. The session will examine why adaptability, not just change management, is now the essential organizational capability, and will give leaders practical frameworks and diagnostics to strengthen their team's ability to respond and thrive when conditions shift.

Uncertainty is now the operating environment for many organizations: AI-driven disruption, rapid market pivots, mergers, and fast-changing regulation require more than episodic change programs. This webinar moves beyond theory to show leaders how to measure and build Adaptability Intelligence across three dimensions - Ability, Character, and Environment; so change becomes a competitive advantage rather than a liability.

What attendees will learn

Why traditional change playbooks fall short in constant-change environments.

The behavioral and environmental drivers that either enable or suppress adaptive performance.

How to diagnose an organization's Adaptability Intelligence and identify the most effective interventions.

How to design development programs that measurably increase adaptive capacity instead of creating false confidence.

Speakers

Krista Sheets, President, Competitive Edge Inc. - With nearly 30 years advising public and private organizations, Krista specializes in building Return on PeopleTM: measurable performance gains produced by aligning behavior, motivators, and environment.

Drew Bird, Leadership Specialist & Author - Drew (author of The Leader's Guide to Emotional Intelligence) brings a research-driven, practical approach to EQ and adaptability, helping leaders convert soft-skill development into tangible team outcomes.

Quotes

“Adaptability is no longer a nice-to-have. It's the skillset that determines which teams win when disruption arrives,” said Krista Sheets.“This webinar is designed to help leaders measure where they truly are and build the specific capabilities they need to move faster and smarter.”

“Leaders often know they need to change, but they don't know how to change the conditions that make change stick,” said Drew Bird.“We'll share frameworks that make adaptation measurable and actionable.”

Who should attend

Leaders and HR/L&D professionals facing AI disruption, mergers, rapid market change, or persistent uncertainty and anyone responsible for helping teams execute under pressure.

Event details

Date: April 8, 2026

Time: 60 minutes (live presentation + live Q&A)

Format: Virtual (Zoom) - registration required

Cost: Free

Register now:

#/registration

About Competitive Edge Inc.

Competitive Edge Inc. partners with organizations to translate behavioral science into measurable performance. Using tools such as Adaptability Intelligence (AQ), DISC, Motivators, and Emotional Intelligence assessments, Competitive Edge helps leaders diagnose capability gaps and design development programs that produce measurable returns on people. For more information, visit