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Manipal Hospital Mukundapur Launches Integrated & Multidisciplinary Clinic Deep Brain Stimulation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Kolkata, 24th March 2026: Manipal Hospital Mukundapur, a unit of the Manipal Hospitals Group, one of India's largest healthcare providers has announced the launch of its Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Clinic, a first-of-its-kind, disease-specific initiative in India designed to deliver precision-led care for patients with complex neurological and movement disorders in the presence of leading neurologists, neuro-surgeons from the hospital group. The clinic is led by Dr. Milind Deogaonkar, Director and Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery, Manipal Hospital Mukundapur and marks a significant advancement in neuro-restoration and neuromodulation, reinforcing the hospital's commitment to comprehensive, technology-driven and patient-centric neuroscience care. He is supported by Dr. Gourav Sannyasi, Consultant – Physiatrist (Rehabilitation Medicine), Manipal Hospital Mukundapur as part of the core team. The launch was attended by Dr. Shreyasi Jha, Consultant – Neurology (Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders), Manipal Hospital Mukundapur, a key member of the hospital's Movement Disorder Clinic, and Mrs. Shivani Deshmukh, Lead Neuro Physiotherapist, Manipal Hospital Mukundapur, who will head the Neuro-Rehabilitation Clinic, further strengthening the integrated neuroscience care framework at Manipal Hospital Mukundapur.
The DBS Clinic will function from the Mukundapur unit, with dedicated DBS services scheduled every Monday and a Complex Pain Clinic on Saturdays. Movement Disorder Clinics will be operational on all days to ensure uninterrupted access to specialised neurological care, with Dr. Shreyasi Jha attending full-day clinics on Mondays and Saturdays and participating in DBS procedures as required. The programme follows a multidisciplinary care model that brings together neurologists, neurosurgeons, pain specialists, neuro-rehabilitation experts, emergency physicians and trained nursing teams to deliver coordinated and comprehensive care. Complementing this approach, the Neuro-Rehabilitation Clinic led by Mrs. Shivani Deshmukh will provide structured rehabilitation consultations, supported by dedicated consultation spaces and streamlined service. Together, this integrated model supports patients across the entire continuum of care, from diagnosis and advanced intervention to rehabilitation and long-term follow-up for conditions such as Parkinson's disease, dystonia, tremors, epilepsy and complex pain syndromes.
Speaking on the launch, Dr. Milind Deogaonkar, Director and Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery, said“Deep Brain Stimulation represents a transformative shift in the management of complex neurological disorders. DBS is not merely a surgical intervention but a precision-driven, long-term therapeutic pathway requiring meticulous patient selection, multidisciplinary planning, technological expertise and structured post-procedure follow-up. Here, the disease-specific DBS Clinic at Manipal Hospital Mukundapur integrates neurology, neurosurgery, pain management and neuro-rehabilitation within a single, coordinated framework, with the objective of restoring function, independence and quality of life for patients. This comprehensive and collaborative model sets a new benchmark for neuromodulation and neuro-restorative care in India.”
As part of the launch, Manipal Hospitals will roll out an internal awareness and academic engagement programme across its Kolkata units. These internal sessions, led by Dr. Milind, will introduce the Neuro-restoration and Neuromodulation DBS Clinic to neurosurgeons, neurologists, emergency department doctors and residents. The DBS Clinic will also explore tele-connect mechanisms with other Manipal Hospitals units, including centres outside Kolkata, to extend expert neurological consultations and continuity of care beyond the Mukundapur campus.
About Manipal Hospitals:
As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 8 million patients annually, with a focus on providing affordable, high-quality healthcare services. Manipal's integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 49 hospitals across 24 cities with 12,600 licensed beds, and a talented pool of 11,000+ doctors and an employee strength of over 34000. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABH, NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence.
The DBS Clinic will function from the Mukundapur unit, with dedicated DBS services scheduled every Monday and a Complex Pain Clinic on Saturdays. Movement Disorder Clinics will be operational on all days to ensure uninterrupted access to specialised neurological care, with Dr. Shreyasi Jha attending full-day clinics on Mondays and Saturdays and participating in DBS procedures as required. The programme follows a multidisciplinary care model that brings together neurologists, neurosurgeons, pain specialists, neuro-rehabilitation experts, emergency physicians and trained nursing teams to deliver coordinated and comprehensive care. Complementing this approach, the Neuro-Rehabilitation Clinic led by Mrs. Shivani Deshmukh will provide structured rehabilitation consultations, supported by dedicated consultation spaces and streamlined service. Together, this integrated model supports patients across the entire continuum of care, from diagnosis and advanced intervention to rehabilitation and long-term follow-up for conditions such as Parkinson's disease, dystonia, tremors, epilepsy and complex pain syndromes.
Speaking on the launch, Dr. Milind Deogaonkar, Director and Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery, said“Deep Brain Stimulation represents a transformative shift in the management of complex neurological disorders. DBS is not merely a surgical intervention but a precision-driven, long-term therapeutic pathway requiring meticulous patient selection, multidisciplinary planning, technological expertise and structured post-procedure follow-up. Here, the disease-specific DBS Clinic at Manipal Hospital Mukundapur integrates neurology, neurosurgery, pain management and neuro-rehabilitation within a single, coordinated framework, with the objective of restoring function, independence and quality of life for patients. This comprehensive and collaborative model sets a new benchmark for neuromodulation and neuro-restorative care in India.”
As part of the launch, Manipal Hospitals will roll out an internal awareness and academic engagement programme across its Kolkata units. These internal sessions, led by Dr. Milind, will introduce the Neuro-restoration and Neuromodulation DBS Clinic to neurosurgeons, neurologists, emergency department doctors and residents. The DBS Clinic will also explore tele-connect mechanisms with other Manipal Hospitals units, including centres outside Kolkata, to extend expert neurological consultations and continuity of care beyond the Mukundapur campus.
About Manipal Hospitals:
As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 8 million patients annually, with a focus on providing affordable, high-quality healthcare services. Manipal's integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 49 hospitals across 24 cities with 12,600 licensed beds, and a talented pool of 11,000+ doctors and an employee strength of over 34000. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABH, NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence.
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