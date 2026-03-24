Gold Sinks On Leverage And Yields, To Bounce If Iran Tensions Drop

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Gold is falling further into bear territory due to leverage and government bond yields, but it is likely to bounce quickly on a de-escalation of the Iran war

This analysis from the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations comes as bullion extends a sharp sell-off, with prices sliding more than 20% from late-January highs above $5,500, and posting one of the steepest weekly declines in over a decade.

Recent moves in currency and bond markets are intensifying the pressure.

The US dollar index has strengthened in recent sessions, while benchmark yields in both the US and UK have moved higher, raising the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets.

Ten-year US Treasury yields have pushed higher again, hovering around the mid-4% range, while UK gilt yields remain elevated following persistent inflation data.

Market expectations for aggressive rate cuts have been pared back, reinforcing the upward pressure on yields.

Despite the scale of the pullback, he argues that the current move reflects positioning rather than a breakdown in underlying demand.

Central banks continue to play a dominant role. Global official sector purchases have exceeded 1,000 tonnes annually for several consecutive years, with emerging market institutions, such as the People's Bank of China, leading the trend as part of a broader diversification away from the dollar.

Geopolitics remains the key catalyst for the next major move. Gold initially surged on safe-haven demand at the onset of tensions involving Iran, before reversing as markets shifted toward cash preservation and yield opportunities.

Any credible signs of de-escalation in Iran would“change the dynamic quickly,” with capital that has been sidelined or redirected would likely return to gold at pace.

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