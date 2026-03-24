Audiolibrix Unveils 12th Annual Great Audiobook Survey Results, Highlighting Shifts in Reading Habits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over 63% of listeners read more thanks to audiobooks, but young people are still missing

Prague, CZECHIA, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audiobooks in the Czech Republic continue to attract new fans, but surprisingly not among younger audiences. These findings come from the 12th annual Great Audiobook Survey by Audiolibrix-the largest survey of its kind in Europe-with nearly 9,000 respondents taking part.







12th annual Great Audiobook Survey by Audiolibrix



Audiobooks don't replace reading-they strengthen it

A key finding of the survey debunks a common myth: audiobooks are not in competition with printed books. While 49% of listeners said in 2021 that audiobooks made them read more overall, that figure rose to 63% in 2025. And listeners clearly have plenty to read: 62% of them read more than 13 books per year-well above the European average. Only 6% of spoken-word fans do not read printed books or e-books at all.



Falling asleep, housework, driving-audiobooks fill“downtime”

Czechs most often listen while doing household chores (19%), driving (14%), and falling asleep (13%). The average listener spends 1–7 hours per week on audiobooks, while 9% of“super-listeners” exceed 22 hours per week.



Young people listen faster, but there aren't many of them

Despite the fact that 88% of listeners use mobile apps and audiobooks are more accessible than ever, people under 24 account for just under 3% of new listeners. The generation gap is also reflected in listening habits: people under 34 are far more likely to speed up playback-up to 17% choose 1.1× or higher, compared with less than 3% among listeners over 55.



Covers matter-even for audiobooks

A surprising result: although audiobooks are consumed exclusively through listening, a title's cover influences the choice of 42% of listeners. Visual presentation therefore matters even in a medium where, seemingly, the eye has little to do.



Crime fiction leads, but is losing its monopoly

Crime fiction remains the most popular genre (16%), but its dominance has declined sharply compared to 2020, when it reached 43%. Fantasy (10%), sci-fi (8%), as well as thrillers and historical titles (both 7%) are gaining ground.

If you're interested in additional data and insights, the full results of the Great Audiobook Survey 2025 are available here:





About the survey

The Great Audiobook Survey, conducted annually by Audiolibrix, aims to map both the audiobook market and listeners' habits. The 12th edition was completed by 8,919 respondents, maintaining its position as the largest audiobook survey both in the Czech Republic and across Europe.

What convinces readers when looking what to listen next

About Audiolibrix

Audiolibrix is one of the largest digital distributors of audiobooks in Central Europe, operating an eponymous e-shop with a convenient subscription and comprehensive loyalty program. It has been conducting the major audiobook research called The Great Audiobook Survey since 2014.

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