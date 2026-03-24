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Ministry Of Interior Warns Against Calls Exploiting Ongoing Situation

Ministry Of Interior Warns Against Calls Exploiting Ongoing Situation


2026-03-24 02:14:53
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has strongly urged the public against responding to any suspicious calls or messages that take advantage of the current situation and falsely claim to represent government agencies within the nation, asking the recipient to disclose banking information or transfer funds.

In a statement on the X platform, the ministry also emphasised the critical need to refrain from sharing passwords, bank card information, or one-time passwords or verification codes (OTP), and to avoid clicking on links included in such messages.

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Gulf Times

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