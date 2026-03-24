Supreme Judicial Council Has Reviewed More Than 5,000 Cases Remotely So Far This Month

The Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC) has reviewed more than 5,052 remote lawsuits through the use of visual communication technology connecting litigants and lawyers since the start of March in response to the recent tension in the region.

More than 777 new lawsuits have been registered electronically, while more than 8,596 electronic services have been executed through digital channels.

The council explained that these figures reflect its ongoing efforts to maintain the delivery of judicial services with a high degree of efficiency and effectiveness.

The council noted that its remote litigation system has enabled the continuation of court proceedings without interruption, while facilitating communication between parties and their legal representatives through modern digital technologies.

The SJC further stressed that its prior digital readiness played a key role in supporting the full transition of court operations to remote procedures.

This preparedness has ensured the continued adjudication of cases and the electronic issuance of judgments in line with the highest standards of organisation and procedural efficiency.

The council stressed its broader commitment to advancing digital transformation in the judicial sector and guaranteeing uninterrupted access to justice in the country.

From today, all courts will resume normal working hours in their halls and buildings and the related service department will resume their services for the public, as well.