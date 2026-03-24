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Qatar National Library Reopens Today

Qatar National Library Reopens Today


2026-03-24 02:14:52
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

Qatar National Library (QNL) will reopen for the public from today (Tuesday), QNL announced yesterday on its website. The library will follow its regular operating hours.

It will be open from 8am to 8pm, Saturday to Thursday. On Friday, the library is open from 4pm to 8 pm. The Children's Library closes at 6.30pm, except on Friday and Saturday, when it closes at 8pm.

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Gulf Times

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