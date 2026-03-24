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Meteorology Department Warns Of Thundery Rain, Strong Wind
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be Hazy and partly cloudy to cloudy at times with scattered rain may be thundery at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected thundery rain at times associated with strong wind and poor horizontal visibility, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of scattered rain, maybe thundery, the report added, warning of expected thundery rain associated with strong winds and high seas inshore will be southeasterly to northeasterly at 08-8 KT, gusting to 40 KT with thundery rain, it will be variable, mainly southeasterly at 10-20 KT, gusting to 35 KT with thundery rain state inshore will be 2-4 ft, rising to 5 ft with thundery rain, it will be 3-6 ft, rising to 11 ft with thundery rain inshore will be 3-7 km / 2 km or less with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 4-9 km / 3 km or less with thundery rain.
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