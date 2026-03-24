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Qatar's Ambassador Participates In Turkiye FM's Meeting With GCC Ambassadors
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Turkiye Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab, participated on Tuesday in a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye Hakan Fidan and the Ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Republic of Turkiye the meeting, The Ambassadors discussed the latest developments in the region and international efforts aimed at reducing tension, in addition to exploring ways to strengthen joint cooperation.
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