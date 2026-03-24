Aqaba Ports Handle 199 Vessels, 5,400 Vehicles In March - ASEZA

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Aqaba ports are operating normally, with ship arrivals and cargo handling showing an increase in March compared with the same period last year, Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Chairman Shadi Majali said on Tuesday.

Majali noted that Aqaba ports, including the Container Terminal, the New Aqaba Port, and the Passenger Terminal, have received 199 vessels, including 86 passenger ships, with another 57 vessels expected next week, including 25 passenger ships, since the beginning of the month.

The ports have also handled 5,408 vehicles across 10 ships so far, with an additional vessel carrying 2,766 cars expected in the coming days. They also managed eight liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) ships, totalling around 345,000 tons, and are preparing to receive a liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel with a 38,000-ton capacity.

“No vessel arrivals have been cancelled, except for cruise ships due to regional circumstances,” Majali said, adding that other sectors, including general cargo, phosphate, energy, and containers, are operating without interruption.

He noted that minor changes in shipping routes were made by shipping companies and have not affected operational efficiency at the ports.

Regarding capacity, Majali said that Jordanian ports, particularly the Container Terminal, are operating at 60–65 per cent, with additional capacity of around 30 per cent available.

"Storage yards and facilities in Aqaba are prepared to accommodate any increase in cargo traffic for Jordan or neighbouring countries."

Majali also emphasised that ongoing measures aim to accelerate clearance and handling processes, ensuring efficiency and readiness to manage developments in regional trade.