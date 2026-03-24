ASE Signs Mou With Al Hussein Technical University

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Al Hussein Technical University (HTU), aiming to develop collaborative activities across various fields of mutual interest between the two parties.

The agreement was signed recently on behalf of the ASE by its CEO, Mazen Wathaifi, and on behalf of the University by its President, Ismael Hinti, in the presence of several ASE officials and university faculty members.

The CEO of the ASE stated that the signing of the memorandum comes within the framework of the ASE's policy and its social responsibility, as well as its commitment to strengthening partnerships and relationships with national universities, given the importance of such collaboration between the two parties.

He added that it also reflects the Exchange's efforts to enhance knowledge and awareness related to the national capital market and investment in securities among different segments of society and students' universities, according to an ASE statement

For his part, the HTU President, Ismael Hinti, said that the signing of this memorandum reflects the University's commitment to strengthening its partnerships with leading national institutions, contributing to aligning educational outcomes with market needs and equipping students with practical knowledge and skills required in vital economic sectors.

Hinti affirmed that cooperation with the ASE opens new horizons for students to gain insight into the working environment of capital markets and to deepen their understanding of investment concepts and financial analysis, thereby supporting their professional readiness and enhancing their opportunities in the job market.

The memorandum includes several areas of cooperation between the two parties: holding joint meetings to discuss topics of mutual interest; exchanging information, opinions, ideas, and proposals on shared issues; raising the level of financial literacy in capital market investment among employees and students.

In addition to organising introductory lectures about the exchange, its members, and the services it provides particularly electronic trading.

The memorandum also stipulates participation in national and strategic initiatives aligned with the goals of both parties, contributing to economic and social impact.

Additionally, it includes organising financial challenges, financial analysis competitions, programming contests, and technical challenges focused on practical solutions to real-world problems, as well as capacity building and technical training.

Moreover, it provides for the implementation of training programs, workshops, and professional courses for students, graduates, and its staff in areas related to the ASE's work, including the development of upskilling and reskilling programmes to meet labor market needs.