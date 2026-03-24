Andy Walsky Of Exagrid Honored As A 2026 CRN EMEA Channel Leader

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--ExaGrid, the leader in Tiered Backup Storage, today announced that CRN UK-a brand of The Channel Company-has selected Andy Walsky, VP of EMEA & APAC Sales, for inclusion on the prestigious 2026 CRNChannel Leaders EMEA list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

ExaGrid works with resellers and distributors worldwide. The ExaGrid channel programs are designed to be easy for partners, with support from the ExaGrid sales team and without milestone commitments. ExaGrid is known for having a Tiered Backup Storage system that“just works,” is not oversold or undersized, and provides its customers with the best customer support in the industry with an assigned level 2 technical support engineer, ensuring that partners' customers are well taken care of. ExaGrid provides its reseller partners with a registration program to protect accounts and margins, and SPIF incentives.

“I am honored to be named to this list again in 2026, and grateful to CRN UK for its continued coverage of the EMEA region,” said Andy Walsky.“Working with channel partners is the key to success for any company and must be treated with the highest priority. My channel philosophy is to treat the channel as you would want to be treated yourself, always be fair and keep your word. Developing trust with channel partners is critical. I have deep respect for the work our channel partners do every day.”

The annual CRN Channel Leaders EMEA list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

“As my team and I reviewed this year's Channel Leaders EMEA entries, one thing came through loud and clear: a deep, long-standing respect for the channel community. We want to thank these Channel Leaders for being so open about both their strategies, and what drives them as people. Across EMEA's diverse markets and many years of change, we're proud to recognise their ongoing commitment and the role they continue to play in strengthening the channel,” said Nima Sherpa Green, EMEA Editorial Director, CRN, The Channel Company.

CRN's 2026 Channel Leaders EMEA list will be featured on href="" rel="nofollow" c.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features, including AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock to recover from a ransomware attack. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

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