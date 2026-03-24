MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 24, 2026 (SEND3PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced a new integration between its Empower® loan origination system (LOS) and Snapdocs, the mortgage industry's leading digital closing platform. Through the seamless, two-way integration, closing teams can generate orders, track transaction progress with real-time status updates and automate key closing and funding workflows, all without leaving their system of record.







Image caption: Dark Matter Technologies integrates Snapdocs with its Empower LOS to power seamless digital closings.

By eliminating the need to toggle between platforms, lenders gain operational efficiency while maintaining full visibility into the closing process. Borrowers benefit from the ability to preview closing documents before signing-across wet, hybrid, and full eClosing transactions. This helps identify and resolve potential issues early and reduces funding delays. The centralized workflow supports automated quality control checks and a streamlined signing experience, resulting in shorter appointments and more predictable closings.

The integration is available to Empower LOS clients regardless of document provider, providing flexibility as lenders continue to evolve their technology stacks.

“This integration reflects our commitment to delivering a modern, connected mortgage ecosystem,” said Sean Dugan, CEO of Dark Matter Technologies.“By embedding Snapdocs' digital closing capabilities directly within Empower, lenders can simplify operations, reduce errors and provide a more seamless experience for their borrowers.”

“At Snapdocs, we believe lenders should have the flexibility to connect best-in-class solutions across their technology ecosystem,” said Michael Sachdev, CEO of Snapdocs.“With so many lenders already using Empower and Snapdocs, this integration creates a natural bridge between the systems, empowering lenders to automate critical closing workflows, reduce manual effort and errors, and scale digital adoption with confidence.”

Empower LOS clients interested in activating the Snapdocs integration can contact their Dark Matter account manager for more information.

ABOUT DARK MATTER TECHNOLOGIES:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers powerful technology with unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders, servicers and companies nationwide. For more information, visit .

ABOUT SNAPDOCS:

Snapdocs is the leading digital closing provider, connecting the people, processes, and technologies that power mortgage closings. Its patented AI-driven platform automates the critical interactions between lenders, title companies, and secondary market participants from pre-closing through the sale of the loan. Paired with white-glove customer service and connectivity to the industry's largest settlement and notary networks, Snapdocs makes mortgage closings fast, accurate, and efficient. This approach gives customers a competitive advantage by saving them time and money. For more information, visit link for media:

X: @dmattertech @snapdocs #fintech #mortgage

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Dark Matter Technologies

209-774-6555

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Snapdocs Media Contact

Laura Mighdoll

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News Source: Dark Matter Technologies

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