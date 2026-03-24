Food Security Expert: Jordan's Grain Reserves Safe For 10 Months, Prices Remain The Biggest Challenge

MENAFN - Amman Net) Dr. Fadel Al-Zoubi, a food security expert, confirmed that Jordan's food security is currently stable and resilient despite escalating regional tensions and the ongoing war in the area.

Speaking to the program“Tala Sobh,” Al-Zoubi explained that attention today is not only on the military front but also on aspects closer to everyday life, such as food. He noted that current indicators, based on studies and field surveys, confirm that the overall situation is reassuring and that Jordan possesses a comfortable strategic reserve of essential commodities.

Regarding the kingdom's storage capacity, Al-Zoubi stated that Jordan has secured very safe levels of grain, sufficient for nine to ten months, while other commodities, such as oils and legumes, are available for more than four months. He emphasized that these figures are not final but are continuously updated through new contracts and scheduled shipments, ensuring the durability and growth of reserves in line with potential crisis scenarios. The state follows a flexible strategy aimed at absorbing shocks caused by disruptions in supply chains.

On the strengths of Jordan's food system, the expert highlighted that local production contributes around 60% of the total food consumption, and the food manufacturing sector covers half of domestic market needs. These figures provide Jordan with high flexibility in facing crises. He also noted that the country is approaching self-sufficiency in poultry and egg production, which requires the government and private sector to ensure the availability of feed and corn, while promoting modern agricultural technologies to reduce water consumption, increase productivity, and reduce dependence on volatile global markets.

Al-Zoubi warned that the real challenge for Jordan in the coming period is not a shortage of goods but rising prices. He explained that Jordan, as an open market, is directly affected by global prices and higher shipping and insurance costs due to disruptions in maritime routes such as the Bab al-Mandab Strait. He added that rising energy costs will directly impact food prices, both in the country of origin and through transport and refrigeration costs, placing a heavy burden on vulnerable populations. This calls for government policies that incentivize the private sector to reduce storage costs and encourage early importation.

Concluding his assessment, Al-Zoubi outlined possible regional scenarios, noting that continued military escalation will inevitably lead to fluctuations in value chains and higher agricultural input costs. Conversely, partial de-escalation or diplomatic efforts may provide importing countries with opportunities to improve storage plans and restore market confidence. He stressed the importance of ongoing monitoring of food indicators and issuing periodic reports to ensure transparency and support sound economic decision-making, safeguarding national food security.