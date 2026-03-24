The Articles: Jordanian Voices Reflect On The War And Its Impact

MENAFN - Amman Net) The recent conflict has exposed deep fissures not only across the region but also within Jordan itself. In a series of insightful articles, prominent Jordanian writers analyze the political, economic, legal, and societal repercussions of the war. From internal divisions and media challenges to regional alliances and legal considerations, these commentaries provide a comprehensive picture of how the crisis reshapes public opinion, governance priorities, and Jordan's strategic role in the Middle East.

What This War Revealed – Maher Abu Teir

Maher Abu Teir examines the internal tensions that emerged in Jordan during the war, highlighting that divisions extended beyond mere political opinion and shaped how people processed news and analyses through both traditional media and social platforms. While crises often unify societies, he notes that this conflict revealed the opposite: sharply divided groups emerged, some attacking others, while some were left confused amid the flood of information.

Abu Teir warns that these contradictions pose a deeper risk than political disagreements alone, as they can develop into social layers and opposing currents threatening national cohesion. He writes, "What is most concerning is that this situation creates uncertainty, accusations, and mutual labeling, meaning the greatest danger lies in a lack of consensus. There is a need to reassess media and social media management and strategies for engaging public opinion during crises."

He further notes that the scale of affected countries and the geographical complexity make this war distinct from the previous Gaza conflict, where solidarity with Gazans was clear. This time, divisions are evident, exposing weaknesses in mechanisms for achieving internal consensus during major crises.

Prioritizing Stability Over Growth – Salama Al-Derawi

Salama Al-Derawi focuses on the economic dimension, stressing that the Jordanian government has worked to stabilize markets and meet citizens' needs. Measures such as opening borders and ports to facilitate essential imports are seen as positive steps to maintain daily life and economic stability.

However, he warns of rising energy costs and strategic imports, noting that a prolonged conflict could heavily strain the treasury and public budget, threatening financial stability indicators achieved in the previous year-the first time in two decades. He emphasizes, "Prevention is better than cure, and early precaution is far superior to any future measures governments may be forced to take if the war continues."

Al-Derawi also evaluates government options, weighing borrowing-which increases future generations' financial burden-against postponing capital projects to preserve economic stability. He concludes that, under wartime conditions, stability must take priority over growth, while safeguarding hard-won financial achievements.

The Cursed Middle East – Fahd Al-Khitan

Fahd Al-Khitan provides a vivid aerial perspective, documenting destruction across cities from Iran and Lebanon to Israel and the Gulf. He emphasizes that ongoing missile strikes and bombardments have turned the region into an unending battlefield. Ruined cities, displaced populations, and destroyed infrastructure have become part of everyday life in the Middle East.

Al-Khitan points out that civilians' daily experiences resemble cinematic war scenes, but reality is far harsher: people face precision missiles and drones while living under constant threat. He states, "The question of what comes next in the Middle East is the same as asking about the next day in hell," underscoring that the suffering is no longer confined to specific cities but spans the entire region, affecting innocent civilians with no protection.

With the Arab Gulf and We Remain – Hamadeh Fra'neh

Hamadeh Fra'neh draws on historical context, presenting a traditional framework of regional alliances: "I am with my brother against my cousin, and I am with my cousin against the stranger." He links this approach to Jordan's position regarding the war with Iran and Arab Gulf states, emphasizing strategic alliances and prioritization in confronting Israeli-American aggression.

Fra'neh analyzes the Israeli-American attack on Iran as a strategy to weaken international solidarity with Palestinians and divert attention from occupation crimes in Gaza. He praises Gulf prudence as essential to prevent Arab states from being drawn into a conflict that serves no direct regional interest. He writes, "Iran's bombardment of the Israeli occupation was a natural response, yet we fell into a calculated trap: we cannot side with the occupier against Iran, nor support Iran while ignoring the violation of our national sovereignty."

Jordan's Right to Defense – Prof. Laith Kamal Nasrawin

Prof. Laith Kamal Nasrawin addresses the legal and sovereignty dimensions, clarifying that Jordan faced actual threats from Iran without participating in any offensive actions. Jordan exercised its legitimate right to defend its territory under Article 51 of the UN Charter. He notes the contradictions in Iranian claims, which were presented to the UN while Iran simultaneously targeted Arab territories, violating international humanitarian law.

Nasrawin affirms that Jordan can resort to international mechanisms to hold Iran accountable, and international law protects nations defending their sovereignty from real threats. He writes, "The fact is clear: Jordan exercises its legitimate right to protect its sovereignty in the face of unlawful aggression, and between reality and allegation, international law requires respect, not reinterpretation."

This version emphasizes that each entry is a separate article by a different writer, giving a comprehensive look at the war's domestic, economic, regional, and legal implications for Jordan.