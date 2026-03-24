Swiss Stock Exchange Takes Off After US Truce

“The United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East,” Trump said in a message published on his Truth Social platform. These negotiations will continue“throughout the week”, he added.

Trump also ordered the US army to“suspend all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a period of five days”.

Earlier, Trump had given Iran an ultimatum to re-open the Strait of Hormuz. He warned that if Tehran did not unblock this important maritime route by 23:44 GMT on Monday, the United States would“destroy” Iran's power stations.

In response, Tehran threatened to close the strait completely and target“all energy, information technology and water desalination infrastructures belonging to the United States”.

+ Swiss stock market takes slight tumble as war in Middle East escalates

These statements prompted a sharp reaction from all the markets, with European stock markets on the whole recording a solid rebound, while oil prices plummeted. Brent crude gave up 10.1% to $100.85 (CHF79), while WTI lost 10.4% to $88.35.

On the currency markets, the dollar eased against the Swiss franc, with one dollar trading at CHF0.78930. The opposite trend was seen against the euro, with one euro rising to CHF0.91250.

On the Swiss stock exchange at around 12:30pm, the leading SMI index was up 0.91% at 12,431.50 points, after opening down 1.81%. The SLI followed suit, rebounding by 0.90% to 1,979.96 points, while the SPI gained 0.93% to 17,8362.89 points.

The vast majority of blue-chip stocks were back in the black, led by Richemont (+5.4%), VAT Group (+1.9%) and Partners Group (+2.2%).

The biggest decliners were Sonova (-4.1%), Sandoz (-1.2%) and Givaudan (-0.7%), which nevertheless reduced their losses significantly. Analysts at RBC lowered their recommendation of the generics specialist to“sector perform” from“outperform”.

Hearing aid giant Sonova is putting up for sale its consumer activities, acquired in 2022 with the Consumer division of German giant Sennheiser for €200 million. The group warns that its 2025 results will be at the lower end of its own ambitions.

Adapted from French by AI/ts