Swiss Stock Exchange Makes Loss Of Over CHF300 Million

At CHF561 million ($713 million), the value adjustment announced at the beginning of November due to the investment in the crisis-hit Worldline was even slightly higher than expected. The loss for 2025 thus totalled CHF314 million after a profit of CHF39 million in 2024, SIX announced on Tuesday. Adjusted for the one-off effect, net profit totalled CHF247 million.

As SIX has decided not to participate in the capital increase announced by Worldline, the stake will be diluted to around 1.3%. The remaining value of the stake will no longer have a material negative impact on the financial results of SIX, it said.

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Operating income rose by 4.7% to CHF1.66 billion in 2025. In addition to higher trading volumes and growth in the Exchanges business unit, the Financial Information and Banking Services business units also increased. Meanwhile, income in the Securities Services business unit declined slightly. The operating result EBITDA at Group level increased by 3.7% to CHF460 million.

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It said 2025 was characterised by the restructuring of the Group initiated around a year ago: in addition to measures to promote sales growth, business models were“harmonised”, governance structures were“streamlined” and project, product and investment portfolios were“optimised”.

The Board of Directors is proposing a stable dividend of CHF5.30 per share for 2025 to the Annual General Meeting. SIX is owned by around 120 financial institutions, which are also clients of the financial infrastructure service provider, with UBS holding the largest stake at 34.5%.

Meanwhile, Roger Reist will not be standing for re-election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on May 6. He has been a member of the Supervisory Board since May 8, 2023. Reist was Raiffeisen's representative on the SIX Board of Directors but will become Head of“Institutionals & Multinationals” at Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) on July 1. A successor has not yet been named.

Adapted from German by AI/ts