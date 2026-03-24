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World First: Antimatter Particles Transported In Geneva

World First: Antimatter Particles Transported In Geneva


2026-03-24 02:09:27
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) For the first time in the world, antimatter has been transported by road at CERN in Geneva. The test carried out on Tuesday at the nuclear research centre was intended to prove that the antiparticles can be transported safely. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: World first: antimatter particles transported in Geneva This content was published on March 24, 2026 - 12:22 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Cern gelingt erstmaliger Transport von Antimaterie Original Read more: Cern gelingt erstmaliger Transport von Antima

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During the experiment, 100 to 1,000 antiprotons were transported over five kilometres. In view of this“extremely small number” of antiprotons, there is no danger to the environment, CERN told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

+ The concerns of people living along the route of CERN's future collider

Antimatter is a kind of mirror version of matter. When they come into contact, they annihilate each other in flashes of light. Researchers have developed a special container to transport them. In this so-called Penning trap, the particles float in a high vacuum at -268°C.

According to CERN, if the trap had failed during transport, the energy released would be around one millionth of a joule – about as much as it takes to press a keyboard key.

More More Minds over matter... and antimatter

This content was published on Nov 30, 2013 Almost 10,000 scientists from around the world work at CERN. There is nothing very flashy about the hundreds of grey, utilitarian buildings and offices scattered across the huge site on the French-Swiss border north of the city. Inside, blackboards hang on office walls covered with endless scribblings and mathematical equations. Outside, a sign hangs on...

Read more: Minds over matter... and antim

Adapted from German by AI/ts

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Swissinfo

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