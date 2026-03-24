World First: Antimatter Particles Transported In Geneva

During the experiment, 100 to 1,000 antiprotons were transported over five kilometres. In view of this“extremely small number” of antiprotons, there is no danger to the environment, CERN told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

+ The concerns of people living along the route of CERN's future collider

Antimatter is a kind of mirror version of matter. When they come into contact, they annihilate each other in flashes of light. Researchers have developed a special container to transport them. In this so-called Penning trap, the particles float in a high vacuum at -268°C.

According to CERN, if the trap had failed during transport, the energy released would be around one millionth of a joule – about as much as it takes to press a keyboard key.

This content was published on Nov 30, 2013 Almost 10,000 scientists from around the world work at CERN. There is nothing very flashy about the hundreds of grey, utilitarian buildings and offices scattered across the huge site on the French-Swiss border north of the city. Inside, blackboards hang on office walls covered with endless scribblings and mathematical equations. Outside, a sign hangs on...

Adapted from German by AI/ts