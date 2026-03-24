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Swiss Highlight Risks Of E-Bikes And E-Scooters

Swiss Highlight Risks Of E-Bikes And E-Scooters


2026-03-24 02:09:25
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The number of serious accidents involving e-bikes and e-scooters in Switzerland is high. Last year, 27 people were killed in accidents. The Swiss Council for Accident Prevention urges users to anticipate road situations and to follow the rules. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss highlight risks of e-bikes and e-scooters This content was published on March 24, 2026 - 13:44 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de BFU warnt vor hoher Unfallgefahr mit E-Bikes und E-Trottinetten Original Read more: BFU warnt vor hoher Unfallgefahr mit E-Bikes und E-Trottin

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According to the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU), 586 people on e-bikes and 152 on e-scooters were seriously injured last year; 24 e-bike riders and three people on e-scooters suffered fatal injuries in accidents.

The BFU cites the higher speeds, which increase braking distances and shorten reaction times, as the reason for the high risk. The vehicles also lack a crumple zone. Other road users often recognise the narrow silhouettes too late or misjudge the speed.

+ Brain overload and faulty judgment cause most road accidents

The BFU recommends anticipating the road situation and adapting one's speed to the circumstances. It is also important to use clear hand signals when turning, to have functioning lights and to wear a helmet and light-coloured clothing for better visibility.

Helmets are compulsory for fast e-bikes. In general, e-bikes and e-scooters may only be ridden from the age of 14 with a moped licence and from the age of 16 without a licence. For all e-vehicles, lights are also compulsory during the day and an alcohol limit of 0.5 per mille applies.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

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Swissinfo

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