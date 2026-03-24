Swiss Electricity Supply Can Be Guaranteed, Says Analysis

However, according to this study, the government urgently needs to take four important measures, irrespective of the long-term strategy chosen.

First, Switzerland should extend the operating life of existing nuclear power plants to allow sufficient time for the development of other technologies, Axpo points out in a note today.

+ Switzerland edges toward lifting ban on new nuclear plants

Second, federal subsidies should in future give priority to the development of winter electricity instead of summer electricity.

Third, the development of wind energy in Switzerland should be accelerated, as its potential is high.

Finally, appropriate framework conditions must be created for gas-fired power plants operating on the market in order to secure the country's electricity supply.

In order to cover electricity requirements in the long term, Axpo's experts envisage two scenarios. The first consists of a balanced mix of hydropower, more photovoltaics than today, much more wind power and some gas power plants as a flexible complement.

The latter respond to the growing demand for flexible production due to the development of renewable energies. In addition, they guarantee winter supply in case of critical weather conditions.

In the second scenario, Switzerland opts for the construction of two new nuclear power plants, which will work in synergy with other technologies, such as hydropower, more photovoltaics than at present, more wind power and also gas power plants.

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At a press conference held last year, Energy Minister Albert Rösti described the security of Switzerland's energy supply as one of his department's main strategic objectives.

Rösti hopes that the plans to speed up procedures will be approved. Parliament adopted the one on production development in the autumn. The government also announced in the autumn its intention to strongly increase solar energy production by 2030 and to introduce a winter electricity bonus for large installations.

Join the debate:

On March 11, the Senate decided to remove the ban on the construction of nuclear power plants in Switzerland from the law. The House of Representatives still has to consider the issue.

In a statement, the Swiss association of solar energy professionals Swissolar called Axpo's analysis an important contribution to the energy policy debate. In its view, however, these reports underestimate the dynamism and profitability of renewable energies.

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Adapted from Italian by AI/ts