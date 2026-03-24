Driver On Drugs Smacks Into Back Of Swiss Police Vehicle

A rapid drug test came back positive, Lucerne police said on Tuesday. The 42-year-old had to undergo a blood and urine test. His driving licence was suspended.

The police estimate the damage to property at CHF15,000 ($18,950).

The accident occurred shortly before 4pm on Monday on the main road at the Braui roundabout. Nobody was injured.

This content was published on Aug 13, 2010 A driver who hit headlines around the world for getting clocked in Switzerland at 290km/h (180mph) faces a world record fine of a million francs.

Adapted from German by AI/ts