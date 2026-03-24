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Driver On Drugs Smacks Into Back Of Swiss Police Vehicle

Driver On Drugs Smacks Into Back Of Swiss Police Vehicle


2026-03-24 02:09:24
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A driver under the influence of drugs rear-ended a police van in Hochdorf, canton Lucerne, on Monday. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Driver on drugs smacks into back of Swiss police vehicle This content was published on March 24, 2026 - 15:09 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Autofahrer auf Drogen prallt in Hochdorf in Polizeiwagen Original Read more: Autofahrer auf Drogen prallt in Hochdorf in Polizei

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A rapid drug test came back positive, Lucerne police said on Tuesday. The 42-year-old had to undergo a blood and urine test. His driving licence was suspended.

The police estimate the damage to property at CHF15,000 ($18,950).

The accident occurred shortly before 4pm on Monday on the main road at the Braui roundabout. Nobody was injured.

More More Demographics Driver faces $1,000,000 speeding fine

This content was published on Aug 13, 2010 A driver who hit headlines around the world for getting clocked in Switzerland at 290km/h (180mph) faces a world record fine of a million francs.

Read more: Driver faces $1,000,000 speeding

Adapted from German by AI/ts

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Swissinfo

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