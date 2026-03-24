Zurich Scientists Develop Chip To Help Combat Deepfakes

The technology can be integrated into any type of sensor or camera, ETH Zurich announced on Tuesday. Data, images or audio signals would be cryptographically signed in a sensor chip as soon as they are created. Thanks to this signature, it would be possible to prove that the data actually originates from a camera or recording device, when it was recorded and that it has not been tampered with.

In order to manipulate the data, a physical attack on the chip would be necessary. This technical effort would be so high that mass production of manipulated content would be practically impossible, explained co-developer Fernando Cardes in the press release.

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The researchers have already built a prototype. Although this demonstrates the feasibility, further steps are necessary for commercial use, according to ETH Zurich.

They have already submitted a patent application. They are now investigating how integration can be simplified for camera manufacturers.

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Adapted from German by AI/ts