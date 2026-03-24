Swiss Defence Minister Impressed By Finland's Pace Of Rearmament
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Bundesrat Pfister beeindruckt Finnlands Tempo bei der Aufrüstung
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Read more: Bundesrat Pfister beeindruckt Finnlands Tempo bei der Aufrü
Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen had spoken of a“very threatening situation” during their meeting, Pfister told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA on Tuesday. That was why Finland had joined NATO. The Nordic country sees a threat to international security.
In Helsinki, Pfister was impressed by Finland's swift action.“We can learn from them.” The understanding of a comprehensive concept of security is well advanced in society, he said.
+ Finland remains the happiest country in the world; Switzerland ranks 13th
The will to move forwards also exists in Switzerland, Pfister said. He added that his counterparts certainly understand that the political wheels turn more slowly in Switzerland.
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Adapted from German by AI/ts
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