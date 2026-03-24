The Dramatic Freezing Of Ferdinand Marcos's Assets In Switzerland
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Deutsch
de
Sperrung von Potentatengeldern: Der Fall Ferdinand Marcos war für die Schweiz ein Lehrstück
Original
Read more: Sperrung von Potentatengeldern: Der Fall Ferdinand Marcos war für die Schweiz ein Lehrs
Français
fr
Comment la Suisse a gelé les avoirs de Ferdinand Marcos
Read more: Comment la Suisse a gelé les avoirs de Ferdinand M
Italiano
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Come la Svizzera ha bloccato gli averi di Ferdinand Marcos
Read more: Come la Svizzera ha bloccato gli averi di Ferdinand M
Español
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Cómo Suiza bloqueó los activos de Ferdinand Marcos
Read more: Cómo Suiza bloqueó los activos de Ferdinand M
Português
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Bloqueio do dinheiro de Marcos marcou virada na Suíça
Read more: Bloqueio do dinheiro de Marcos marcou virada na Su
日本語
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マルコス資産の凍結から40年 スイスの脱「隠し金庫」の契機に
Read more: マルコス資産の凍結から40年 スイスの脱「隠し金庫
中文
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瑞士如何冻结费迪南德·马科斯的资金
Read more: 瑞士如何冻结费迪南德·马
Русский
ru
Как Швейцария заблокировала деньги Фердинанда Маркоса
Read more: Как Швейцария заблокировала деньги Фердинанда Ма
March 24, 1986, started as a quiet day in Bern. It was a Monday, and the Swiss parliament's spring session had just wrapped up. The only flurry of activity came from the Federal Palace and Bern's townhall, where preparations were underway for the official reception and state banquet for Finnish president Mauno Koivisto.
In strict confidence and with great urgency, the chief legal adviser of the Schweizerische Kreditanstalt (SKA) – the major bank later known as Credit Suisse, which has since collapsed – phoned the Federal Banking Commission (FBC), the supervisory authority overseeing Swiss banks.
The banker alerted the Banking Commission that Marcos, who had fled to the United States, had attempted to withdraw a large sum from the SKA through a trusted intermediary. He warned that if the authorities did not intervene, the money would be transferred to Marcos's frontman the following day.Switzerland under fire for harbouring Marcos's wealth
The alarm was raised three days after the Banking Commission issued a statement warning that receiving and withdrawing assets belonging to the Marcos family would be subject to heightened scrutiny. Earlier, US mediaExternal link – citing seized documents – reported that Marcos, who had fled to Hawaii, had funnelled billions abroad during his 20-year rule, much of it, they said, to Swiss banks.
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With this move, the Banking Commission intended to prevent such transactions from being carried out by frontmen under the cover of banking secrecy. Lawyers were often involved using their professional confidentiality to conceal the identities of the true beneficiaries of the funds – a loophole Swiss authorities didn't close until 1991.
The banks' due diligence obligations in handling assets of politically exposed people were gradually tightened as part of anti-money laundering regulations.
Can anyone just place millions in a Swiss bank? The answer in this Truth or Tale video:
By the afternoon of March 24, 1986, chaos had erupted in the Federal Palace. The Banking Commission's vice president, concerned about Switzerland's reputation, had alerted the foreign ministry, which was already up to its neck preparing for the Finnish state visit. Edouard Brunner and Cornelio Sommaruga, the two top officials in the foreign and economic ministries, now put their heads together to decide on the next steps.
They agreed that the withdrawal of Marcos's assets had to be blocked and concluded that it was time for the government to act. They argued that it should do so by using its emergency powers under the Swiss Constitution to safeguard the country's foreign policy interests. A regular meeting of the government was out of the question, given the Finnish president's state visit.
This is where Brunner's talent for improvisation came into play. With the help of Brunner's wife, Sommaruga drew out the welcoming ceremony before the state banquet, which gave Brunner time to gather the seven government ministers and convince them of the necessity to block Marcos's assets. Just five minutes later, the decision was made on the spot via a presidential decree, which prompted Economics Minister Kurt Furgler to remark to the two state secretaries:“You caught us off guard.”
It was Furgler who in 1979, when he was still justice minister, had justified the government's unanimous decision to reject the call to freeze the Shah's assetsExternal link and tell Iran to follow proper legal channels. All the more surprising was the government's sudden reversal in the Marcos case. The Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) described the freezing of Marcos's funds as an emergency brake and a coup de main, arguing that the government's rush showed clear signs of disproportionality and threatened legal certainty in Switzerland's financial sector.
Swiss banks were up in arms. In a letter to the government, Bank Leu called the decision“hard to understand” accusing the authorities of turning a legal issue into a political act that“could undermine confidence in the reliability of our country's legal system”. The Swiss Bankers Association reinforced its opposition to the authorities' handling of the Marcos case with a formal legal report.Central bank left in the dark
The emergency freeze on Marcos's funds raised more than a few eyebrows at the Swiss National Bank (SNB). Unlike the decision on the Shah's assets, the federal authorities had not consulted the SNB beforehand. SNB Vice President Markus Lusser slammed the move as poorly prepared, warning that Swiss banks were being made the scapegoat for US policies towards Marcos. This was a clear nod to the documents leaked in the US that revealed information on Marcos's Swiss accounts.
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