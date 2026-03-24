Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Scientific American Highlights Scientific Discovery That Supports the Potential Use of CardioDialysis(TM) to Treat Neuroinflammatory Diseases

24.03.2026 / 12:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAN DIEGO, CA - March 24, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn” or the“Company”) (OTCQB: SIGY), developer of CardioDialysis(TM), a next-generation blood purification technology that enables continuous broad-spectrum clearance of inflammatory and pathogenic molecules from the bloodstream, disclosed today that researchers at Trinity College Dublin have reported the first clinical evidence of blood-brain barrier disruption and associated inflammation in living individuals suspected of having Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). In the United States, CTE has been most commonly diagnosed in former NFL players through post-mortem autopsy. On March 21, Scientific American published an article entitled;“Brain's Protective Barrier Stays Leaky for Years after Playing Contact Sports,” coinciding with a study released in the journal Science Translational Medicine. The study reported that the blood-brain barrier may remain compromised and permeable for decades following an athlete's retirement from sports involving repetitive head trauma. When the integrity of the blood-brain barrier becomes compromised, inflammatory molecules and pathogenic toxins in the bloodstream are able to enter the brain. The resulting neuroinflammation can trigger a cascade of damaging processes, including the abnormal accumulation of tau protein, a hallmark indicator of CTE. Researchers further observed that the former athletes enrolled in the study appeared to exist in a persistent state of chronic hyperinflammation. The Trinity study adds to a growing body of evidence indicating that systemic (bloodstream) inflammation is a key driver of neuroinflammation associated with the progression of disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Given its broad-spectrum mechanism, CardioDialysis is uniquely positioned to emerge as a potential adjunct therapy for neuroinflammatory conditions. As previously disclosed, Sigyn Therapeutics is pursuing a strategic transaction focused on the use of CardioDialysis to reduce systemic inflammation associated with traumatic brain injury (TBI). The Company's lead clinical indication for CardioDialysis remains the treatment of cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death worldwide. “It is becoming increasingly clear that CardioDialysis may play a meaningful role to slow the progression of neuroinflammatory disorders, particularly in high-risk individuals or during the early stages of disease,” stated Sigyn Therapeutics CEO Jim Joyce.“The dual reduction of inflammatory and pathogenic factors from the bloodstream could help stabilize the blood-brain barrier, which would limit the leakage of harmful molecules into the brain,” Joyce concluded. The following link provides access to the Scientific American article: About Sigyn TherapeuticsTM Sigyn Therapeutics is the developer of CardioDialysis, a next-generation blood purification technology that enables continuous broad-spectrum clearance of inflammatory and pathogenic molecules from the bloodstream. Within the emerging field of subtractive medicine, CardioDialysis is the first therapy to integrate plasma separation and therapeutic adsorption within a single device. In the treatment of cardiovascular disease. CardioDialysis aims to reduce the circulating presence of inflammatory mediators that fuel cardiovascular disease progression while simultaneously lowing levels of cholesterol-transporting lipoproteins that contribute to heart attacks, strokes, and other Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events (MACE). Thus, overcoming the inherent limitations of single-target drugs. Based on its underlying mechanism, Cardiodialysis is also being explored as a potential treatment for sepsis, life-threatening viral infections, and neurological disorders associated with systemic inflammation. The Company's development pipeline is comprised of ImmunePrepTM to optimize the delivery of immunotherapeutic antibodies to treat cancer; ChemoPrepTM to enhance the targeted delivery of chemotherapy; and ChemoPureTM to reduce the toxicity of chemotherapy. To learn more about Sigyn Therapeutics, visit: CONTACT:

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc.

Jim Joyce

Inventor CEO

Email: ... Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This information in this press release contains forward-looking statements of Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this summary are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "estimate," "potentially" or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Sigyn's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Factors that may contribute to such differences may include, without limitation, the Company's ability to clinically advance Sigyn Therapy in human studies required for market clearance, the Company's ability to manufacture Sigyn Therapy, the Company's ability to raise capital resources, and other potential risks. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative but is not exhaustive. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements contained in this report speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances. View the original release on

News Source: Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc.

24.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

