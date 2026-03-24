Rentschler Biopharma SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Together We Build: Rentschler Biopharma celebrates Milford site progress and growth since U.S. expansion

24.03.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

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Together We Build: Rentschler Biopharma celebrates Milford site progress and growth since U.S. expansion

Milford, Massachusetts site event recognizes achievements, strong performance, and growing client base since completion of major U.S. expansion U.S. site established as cornerstone of the company's strategy, delivering reliable, tailored CDMO solutions from early development to commercial supply directly to clients' doorstep Laupheim (Germany), Milford, MA (USA), March 24, 2026 – Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, this week celebrated the continued evolution and strong progress of its U.S. site in Milford, Massachusetts. Since 2019, the company has consistently transformed its facility into a state-of-the-art, multi-product site. The newest manufacturing line is fully operational, marking the largest expansion in Rentschler Biopharma's more than 150-year history, and a growing number of client projects are being successfully onboarded and delivered. The celebration event, held under the motto,“Together We Build” – in the spirit of the shared responsibility for the future of healthcare – recognized the site's achievements to date and highlighted its importance within Rentschler Biopharma's global network. The program included remarks from the supervisory board and company leadership, including Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Rentschler and members of the Executive Committee. Massachusetts State Representative Brian W. Murray presented Rentschler Biopharma with a citation recognizing the company's contributions to the region's biotechnology ecosystem. “The growth and success of Rentschler Biopharma to what is now a state-of-the-art, multi-product facility with a greatly expanded manufacturing cleanroom space in Milford has been nothing short of remarkable,” said State Representative Brian W. Murray (D. Milford).“It has created tremendous economic and employment opportunities throughout the Greater Milford area, as well as provided a caring corporate citizen with increasingly deep roots that will continue to benefit the entire community.” Uwe Buecheler, PhD, Interim CEO, commented:“At Rentschler Biopharma, we are committed to advancing medicine to save lives – together. 'Together We Build' reflects how we support our clients by delivering reliably at every step of their molecule's journey. With our expanded U.S. footprint, we combine deep technical expertise, a proven track record of high‐quality execution, and the long‐term stability of our family‐owned company. The progress we are seeing in Milford is the result of years of purposeful investment and the dedication of an exceptional team. This site is an integral part of our global network, enabling seamless continuity from early development through commercial supply. We will continue building on this strong foundation, together with our clients and our people, to bring innovative therapies to patients who need them.” Tom Roberts, President of Rentschler Biopharma Inc. and General Manager U.S., added:“Our Milford site has entered a new phase of growth. We are onboarding diverse client programs, advancing late‐stage projects, and supporting partners from across the world who trust us with their most critical molecules. What sets us apart is our hands‐on scientific expertise and the way our teams work side‐by‐side with clients to design tailored solutions that keep programs moving forward with speed and confidence. I am grateful to our entire team for their dedication and hard work as we collaborate with our clients to transform innovative ideas into life-saving biopharmaceuticals and enable rapid market access to new treatments.” The newest production line at the Milford, MA site represents the largest expansion in Rentschler Biopharma's more than 150-year history and highlights the U.S. as a cornerstone of the company's commercial strategy, bringing its innovative thinking and development strength closer to its U.S. clients. The production line became fully operational in 2024, adding 22,000 square feet of manufacturing cleanroom space to the existing Milford site, significantly expanding the company's global cGMP capacity, and housing four 2,000 L single-use bioreactors. The facility supports a broad range of therapeutics across multiple modalities and disease areas, including oncology, hematology, musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, and organ failure indications. Over the past two years, seven new products have been successfully introduced to the site, including programs in or post PPQ (Process Performance Qualification). About Rentschler Biopharma SE Rentschler Biopharma SE is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on customer projects. The company offers process development and production of biopharmaceuticals, including novel therapies, as well as related consulting services, project planning, and regulatory support. Many years of experience and excellent solution expertise ensure high quality standards for Rentschler Biopharma's customers. A professional quality management system, a proven philosophy of operational excellence, and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at every stage of development and production. Rentschler Biopharma is an independent family-owned company with approximately 1,400 employees at its headquarters in Laupheim, Germany, and its site in Milford, MA, USA. In 2024, the company joined the United Nations Global Compact, underscoring its commitment to sustainability. For more information, please visit. Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn. Contact:

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