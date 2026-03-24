WATO Members Club / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The WATO Members Club: WATO calls the world's passionate of costumed parties

24.03.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST

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PARIS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After ten years organizing spectacular bespoke events for billionaires and major corporations, event artist Foulques Jubert, and founder of the WATO agency, has decided to issue a call to the world's greatest lovers of costumed celebrations.



Aficionados of international masquerade balls of Versailles, Venice, Vienna or the BM in Nevada are invited to gather within the WATO Members Club, in order to attend several times a year world-class events orchestrated by a master of the French art of hosting. The first chapter of a major international series of extraordinary events, Le Bal des Morts will take place in a secret Parisian manor on April 25, 2026, with the aim of bringing together the 250 themed-party lovers in order to shape the future legends of the party's history. If you feel the call, join the club at:



WATO: link

WATO Agency: link

WATO link WATO invites you to le Bal des Morts, the most extravagant funeral-themed party of your life Ten years after its last public celebration, the Parisian event agency WATO (We Are The Oracle), renowned for its spectacular international events, is preparing to orchestrate the most spectacular of all resurrections: Le Bal des Morts. At dusk on Saturday, April 25, the Oracle calls upon the greatest lovers of extraordinary parties to follow the path to a mysterious manor, hidden somewhere in Paris. This one-of-a-kind masquerade ball will revolve around the theme "the most extravagant funeral-themed party of your life," and has been conceived as a truly collaborative and immersive work of art for its guests. Set within a décor reminiscent of the most elegant 19th-century aristocratic funeral, the experience will blend immersive theatre, rituals, spectacular surprises, cabaret performances, and a joyful dancefloor. The cornerstone of the experience will be the guests' costumes-each more extravagant than the last within a chic neo-gothic universe. Imagine extraordinary characters inspired by figures such as Morticia, Dracula, Baron Samedi, or the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland, waltzing in a spectacular ballroom. To guide every guest in choosing their costume, a dedicated concierge service will be available: purchase, rental, or bespoke creation. In the spirit of the most iconic masquerade balls of Versailles, Venice, or Vienna, designed for aesthetes for whom celebration and costume are a true art of living. Photo:

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