Invitation To The Annual Shareholders' Meeting
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Continental AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Invitation to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting
24.03.2026 / 15:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Hanover ISIN: DE0005439004
WKN: 543900 Unique identifier of the event:
428475befed0f011b55096c6c2a55906 Invitation to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting We invite our shareholders to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST), to be held at the Kuppelsaal, Hannover Congress Centrum,
Theodor-Heuss-Platz 1-3, 30175 Hanover, Germany.
As usual, the Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be transmitted in full as an audio-visual livestream, also accessible to the general public, online at . Information on the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, especially on the rights of the shareholders, can also be found under this link. I. Agenda
5. Resolution on the appointment of the auditor and Group auditor and of the auditor for the review of interim financial reports for fiscal 2026
5.1 PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, Hanover branch, is to be appointed auditor and Group auditor for fiscal 2026.
5.2 PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, Hanover branch, is to be appointed auditor for the review (if any) of interim financial reports to be performed in fiscal 2026.
6. Resolution on the appointment of the auditor of sustainability reporting for fiscal 2026
PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, Hanover branch, is to be appointed for fiscal 2026 as auditor of sustainability reporting within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2022/2464 in the version amended by Directive (EU) 2025/794 (CSRD). This is a precautionary measure for the event that German legislation to implement Directive (EU) 2022/2464 regarding sustainability reporting by companies in the version amended by Directive (EU) 2025/794 (CSRD) requires that this auditor is explicitly appointed by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, i.e. if the audit of sustainability reporting for fiscal 2026 is therefore not already the responsibility of the auditor pursuant to the German legislation to implement Directive (EU) 2022/2464 in the version amended by Directive (EU) 2025/794 (CSRD).
7. Resolution on the approval of the remuneration report
8. Election of the Supervisory Board
8.1 Mr. Georg F. W. Schaeffler, Dallas (USA) and Herzogenaurach (Germany), shareholder of INA-Holding Schaeffler GmbH & Co. KG and Managing Director of IHO Verwaltungs GmbH
8.2 Ms. Sabrina Soussan, Meggen (Switzerland), member of the Shareholders' Committee at Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
8.3 Mr. Satish Khatu, Naples (USA), Management Advisor
8.4 Ms. Sabine Neuß, Mömbris, Managing Director of Production / COO at Brose SE
9. Resolution on the approval of a settlement between Continental Aktiengesellschaft, D&O insurers, six former members of the Executive Board and a former employee of Continental Aktiengesellschaft for the comprehensive settlement of all claims by Continental Aktiengesellschaft against all persons insured under the D&O insurance of Continental Aktiengesellschaft, including all former and current board members, in connection with the so-called Diesel Issue (Liability and Coverage Settlement) and a related settlement between Continental Aktiengesellschaft and former member of the Executive Board Wolfgang Schäfer regarding payment and interest claims arising from his termination agreement of November 2021 (Annex to the Liability and Coverage Settlement)
With the approval of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the Liability and Coverage Settlement will take effect and the D&O Insurers will pay a settlement amount of around EUR 43.7 million. The Liability and Coverage Settlement does not provide for financial contributions from the Former Executive Board Members and the Former CCO. The relevant considerations in this regard are explained in the joint report of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board on agenda item 9, under point 2.2.4.
Effect for final settlement and indemnification obligation
Proposed resolution and further information
The Liability and Coverage Settlement, including the Annex (settlement agreement between Continental and Wolfgang Schäfer), each dated September 12, 2025, between Continental Aktiengesellschaft, six former members of the Executive Board, one former employee, and the D&O Insurers in connection with the so-called Diesel Issue, with comprehensive effect for final settlement for all persons insured under the D&O insurance, including all former and current members of the executive bodies, is approved.
10. Resolution on the authorization to acquire treasury shares and on their use by way of cancellation
Creation of an authorization to acquire treasury shares
The Executive Board is authorized, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to acquire treasury shares of Continental AG ("Continental shares") until June 30, 2028, in compliance with the principle of equal treatment, up to a total of 10% of the share capital of the Company existing at the time of the resolution or – if the following value is lower – at the time the authorization is exercised. The Continental shares acquired on the basis of this authorization, together with other treasury shares that the Company has already acquired and still holds or that are attributable to it pursuant to Sections 71a et seq. AktG, may at no time exceed 10% of the respective share capital of the Company.
The authorization may be exercised solely in pursuit of the purpose of distributing all or part of the proceeds expected by the Company from a potential disposal of the ContiTech group sector, on one or more occasions, in whole or in partial amounts. The authorization may not be used for any other purpose, in particular not for the purpose of trading in treasury shares.
Method of acquisition of treasury shares
The acquisition of Continental shares shall be effected solely by means of a public tender offer addressed to all shareholders of the Company ("Public Tender Offer"); an acquisition of Continental shares on the stock exchange or by other means is not permitted. The Public Tender Offer must ensure that all shareholders of the Company are able to participate in the Public Tender Offer in proportion to their respective shareholdings in the Company.
The Company will determine a fixed acquisition price per Continental share (excluding ancillary acquisition costs) at which it is prepared to acquire Continental shares under the Public Tender Offer. The Company will specify a time period for acceptance of the Public Tender Offer. Under the Public Tender Offer, the offered purchase price per Continental share may not fall below and may not exceed by more than 10% the average price of the Continental share, calculated on the basis of the arithmetic mean of the closing auction prices in Xetra trading (or a comparable successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last five trading days prior to the day of the public announcement of the Public Tender Offer. If, following the publication of a Public Tender Offer, price deviations from the offered purchase price occur that may be material to the success of the Public Tender Offer, the Executive Board may, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, adjust the purchase price during the acceptance period of the Public Tender Offer.
If the number of shares tendered by shareholders into the Public Tender Offer exceeds the total volume of the Public Tender Offer, the tendered shares shall be taken into account in proportion to the total shares held by the respective shareholders, with the aim of preserving the proportionality of shareholdings to the greatest extent possible, whereby shareholders shall either be granted transferable tender rights or it shall otherwise be ensured that the right to participate in the Public Tender Offer – which depends on the number of shares held in each case – can also be exercised by one or more other shareholders. Should the Executive Board grant tender rights, the Executive Board is authorized to make all, but not only individual, tender rights tradable.
The Public Tender Offer will grant all shareholders a withdrawal right to withdraw from the contracts concluded as a result of the acceptance of the Public Tender Offer until two banking days after the Company publishes the results of the Public Tender Offer.
The Public Tender Offer may provide for further conditions, provided that they do not conflict with the purposes and provisions set out herein.
Creation of an authorization to use treasury shares exclusively for cancellation
The Executive Board is authorized to cancel all treasury shares acquired on the basis of this authorization without undue delay following the completion of the Public Tender Offer, without the cancellation or the implementation of the cancellation requiring any further resolution of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting; any other use – including the holding of Continental shares acquired on the basis of this authorization beyond the period required for the prompt completion of the cancellation – is excluded. The cancellation may not be limited to a portion of the treasury shares acquired. The cancellation shall result in a capital reduction, but may also be effected without a capital reduction by adjusting the pro rata amount of the share capital represented by the remaining shares. In such case, the Executive Board is authorized to amend the specification of the number of shares in the Articles of Incorporation accordingly.
This authorization may be exercised on one or more occasions, in whole or in partial amounts.
11. Resolution on a new authorization for the Executive Board to hold virtual Annual Shareholders' Meetings and the corresponding amendment to Article 17 of the Articles of Incorporation
Section 17 (4) of the Articles of Incorporation will be redrafted as follows:
“(4) The Executive Board is authorized to provide that the Annual Shareholder's Meeting be held at the location of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting without the physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies (virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting). The authorization applies to Annual Shareholders' Meetings held until December 31, 2028.”
12. Resolution on the amendment to Section 3 of the Articles of Incorporation on the insertion of a jurisdiction clause
Section 3 of the Articles of Incorporation is to be amended to include the following new paragraph 3:
“(3) For all disputes with the Company or its bodies arising from the corporate relationship, the exclusive place of jurisdiction will be the Company's registered office, unless mandatory legal regulations provide otherwise. Foreign courts are not competent to hear such disputes. Sentences 1 and 2 also apply to disputes between the Company and shareholders seeking compensation for damages caused by false, misleading or omitted public capital market information.”
13. Resolution on the remuneration of the Supervisory Board members and the corresponding amendment to Section 16 of the Articles of Incorporation
13.1 Article 16 of the Articles of Incorporation is revised as follows:
Article 16In addition to reimbursement of their cash outlay and the turnover tax accruing for their activities on the Supervisory Board, the Supervisory Board members will each receive a fixed annual remuneration of EUR 100,000, payable in the last month of the fiscal year. The Chairman and the Deputy Chairperson of the Supervisory Board will receive an increased remuneration. For the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, this will amount to 3-times the amount and for the Deputy Chairperson of the Supervisory Board 1.5-times the amount of the fixed remuneration for a Supervisory Board member according to paragraph 1. The members of the Supervisory Board will receive additional fixed remuneration for their work on Supervisory Board committees, which is payable together with the remuneration according to paragraph 1. The Chairperson of the Audit Committee will receive EUR 100,000 per year, and each other member of the Audit Committee will receive EUR 50,000 per year. The Chairperson and each member of the Chairman's Committee will receive EUR 50,000 per year. The Chairperson of another committee will receive EUR 50,000 per year, and each other member of another committee will receive EUR 25,000 per year. No additional remuneration will be paid for work on the Committee for Related Party Transactions and the Mediation Committee pursuant to Section 27 (3) of the German Co-Determination Act (MitbestG). If a member of the Supervisory Board performs multiple functions on committees, they will receive the aforementioned additional remuneration for each function. The additional remuneration for committee work is only paid where the committee in question has met at least once in the relevant fiscal year and the committee member attended the meeting. Each Supervisory Board member will receive a meeting-attendance fee of EUR 1,000 for each Supervisory Board meeting that the member attends. This also applies for attendance at committee meetings which do not take place on the date of a Supervisory Board meeting. If the office or the function with an increased or additional remuneration begins or ends during the course of a fiscal year, the Supervisory Board member will receive the remuneration or the increased or additional remuneration pro rata temporis. The company can conclude a pecuniary loss liability insurance policy for the Supervisory Board members at its cost. This includes an appropriate deductible. Where requested, the company will cover the costs of a medical examination every two years at a place of examination specified by the company. The scope of the health examination will be determined by the company. The reimbursement of costs in this context includes standard and reasonable travel expenses incurred as a result of the health examination, where evidence of same is provided.
13.2 The amended remuneration of Supervisory Board members will apply from January 1, 2027. The Executive Board is instructed to file the above amendment to Article 16 of the Articles of Incorporation for entry in the commercial register in such a way that the amendment is entered on the closest possible date to January 1, 2027.
13.3 The remuneration system for members of the Supervisory Board as published on the internet at is adopted in accordance with Section 113 (3) of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - AktG) with effect from January 1, 2027.
II. Further information on agenda items
1. On agenda item 8: Resumes of the nominated Supervisory Board candidates
1.1 Candidates with a term of office from the close of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 30, 2026, until the close of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting that resolves on the ratification of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2029 (i.e. for around four years)
Georg F. W. Schaeffler
Family shareholder of INA-Holding Schaeffler GmbH & Co. KG and Managing Director of IHO Verwaltungs GmbH
Mr. Georg F. W. Schaeffler has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2009. He is also a member of the Chairman's Committee, the standing Committee pursuant to Section 27 (3) MitbestG, the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee.
Sabrina Soussan
Member of the Shareholders' Committee (Gesellschafterausschuss) of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Ms. Sabrina Soussan has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2025.
1.2 Candidates with a term of office from the close of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 30, 2026, until the close of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting that resolves on the ratification of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2027 (i.e. for around two years)
Satish Khatu
Management Advisor
Mr. Satish Khatu has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2019.
Sabine Neuß
Managing Director Production / COO at Brose SE
Ms. Sabine Neuß has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2014.
2. Further information on agenda item 9
2.1 Settlement agreement between Continental, the D&O Insurers, Former Executive Board Members and the Former CCO of Continental Aktiengesellschaft dated September 12, 2025, including Annex (settlement agreement between Continental and Wolfgang Schäfer)
The Liability and Coverage Settlement reads as follows:
Liability and Coverage Settlement
zwischenContinental Aktiengesellschaft, Continental-Plaza 1, 30175 Hanover (" Continental " ), represented by the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board,
andAIG Europe S.A., German Branch, Neue Mainzer Straße 46-50, 60331 Frankfurt am Main (" AIG "),
andXL Insurance Company SE, German Branch, Colonia-Allee 10-20, 51067 Cologne (" AXA XL "),
andZurich Insurance Europe AG, German Branch, Platz der Einheit 2, 60327 Frankfurt am Main (" Zurich ")
(the insurance companies 2 to 4, including their co-insurers
andDr. Karl-Thomas Neumann, represented by [removed for invitation to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting],
andMr. Manfred Wennemer, represented by [removed for invitation to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting],
andDr. Alan Hippe, represented by [removed for invitation to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting],
andMr. Wolfgang Schäfer, represented by [removed for invitation to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting],
andMr. José Avila, represented by [removed for invitation to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting],
andDr. Elmar Degenhart, represented by [removed for invitation to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting],
(Dr. Neumann, Mr. Wennemer, Dr. Hippe, Mr. Schäfer, Mr. Avila, and Dr. Degenhart hereinafter collectively referred to as " Former Members of the Executive Board " and individually as " Former Member of the Executive Board "),
and[Name of the former General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer removed for invitation to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting], represented by [removed for invitation to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting],
(the Former Members of the Executive Board and [Name of the former General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer removed for invitation to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting] hereinafter collectively referred to as the " Defendants ", Continental, the Insurers, and the Defendants hereinafter also each individually referred to as a " Party " and collectively as the " Parties ").
Insofar as an Insurer has the lead in an excess contract in accordance with Section I. B. of the preamble, it acts both in its own name and on behalf of the co-insurers of the respective excess contract, unless explicitly stated otherwise in this liability and coverage settlement. Any provision relating to the Insurers shall also apply to or against all co-insurers of the Insurers on the basis of the agreed lead clauses, unless otherwise explicitly stipulated in this liability and coverage settlement.
PreambleParties and D&O insurance Continental is a German automotive supplier based in Hanover. Since September 1, 1990, Continental has held D&O insurance with AIG (" Basic Contract ") (insurance policy no. Y 55 151 1256). This provides for an insured sum of EUR 25 million (in words: twenty-five million euros). The Basic Contract is supplemented by various excess insurance contracts (together with the Basic Contract, the " Continental D&O "; the insurers participating in Continental D&O in the 2020 insurance period are collectively referred to as the " D&O Insurers "). Continental D&O grants insurance coverage to persons defined in the insurance contracts (" Insured Persons ") who are or were employed by the respective policyholder or by co-insured companies within the meaning of the insurance terms and conditions (Section 1.5.1 of the AVB ULHV 2016-E (AIG) in the version according to Addendum No. 37 ULHV 2016-E (AIG)), in particular in the event of claims for damages and in the event of official proceedings being initiated against them. Insured Persons include, in particular, former and current members corporate bodies of Continental. The provision on the so-called notification of circumstances states that a claim based on a circumstance is deemed to have been asserted at the time of a precautionary notification. Continental notified the D&O Insurers on November 10, 2020, and August 5, 2021, on a precautionary basis, based on Section 6.3 of the AVB ULHV 2016-E (AIG) in the version pursuant to Section 7 of Addendum No. 37 ULHV 2016-E (AIG). Continental did not submit any further notifications to the Insurers based on Section 6.3 of the AVB ULHV 2016-E (AIG) in the version pursuant to Section 7 of Addendum No. 37 ULHV 2016-E (AIG) for the 2020 insurance period. For the 2020 insurance period, the Continental insurance program consisted of the following insurance contracts (collectively, the "Insurance Program"): Basic contract with an insured sum of EUR 25 million with AIG (100%), First excess layer with an insured sum of EUR 75 million (xs EUR 25 million), consisting of co-insurance contracts with AXA Corporate Solutions Assurance S.A. ( "AXA CorSo ") (33.33%) as the leading insurer, as well as the participating insurers XL Insurance Company SE, German Branch, Colonia-Allee 10-20, 51067 Cologne (" XL ") (33.33%) and Liberty Mutual Insurance Europe SE, German Branch, Im Klapperhof 7-23, 50670 Cologne, (33.33%) (" First Excess "); since the acquisition of XL Group Ltd. by AXA S.A. and the merger of AXA CorSo with XL with effect from December 31, 2019, the brand presence for the industrial insurance liability business has been under AXA XL with XL as the risk carrier, Second excess layer with an insured sum of EUR 150 million (xs EUR 100 million), consisting of co-insurance contracts with Zurich (23.333%) as the leading insurer and the participating insurers Swiss RE International SE, German branch, Arabellastraße 30, 81925 Munich (16.667%), QBE Europe SA/NV, German branch, Breite Straße 31, 40213 Düsseldorf (16.667%), Generali Versicherung AG, Adenauerring 7, 81737 Munich (10%), HDI Global SE, HDI-Platz 1, 30659 Hanover (10%), R+V Allgemeine Versicherung AG, Raiffeisenplatz 1, 65189 Wiesbaden (10%), MSIG Insurance Europe AG, German Branch, An den Dominikanern 11-27, 50668 Cologne (" MSIG ") (6.67%) and Newline Europe Versicherung AG, Schanzenstraße 38, 51063 Cologne (6.67%) (" Second Excess "); since the merger of MSIG with MS Amlin Insurance SE, Boulevard Roi Albert II 37, 1030 Brussels (Schaerbeek), Belgium, effective June 30, 2025, the latter has been operating under the name MSIG Europe SE, Third excess layer with an insured sum of EUR 100 million (xs EUR 250 million), consisting of co-insurance contracts with AIG (25%) as the leading insurer and the participating insurers Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE, Königinstraße 28, 80802 Munich (25%), MSIG (25%) and Tokio Marine Europe S.A., branch office for Spain, Torre Diagonal Mar Josep Pla 2, 08031 Barcelona, Spain (25%). Fourth excess layer with an insured sum of EUR 50 million (xs EUR 350 million), consisting of co-insurance contracts from Great Lakes Insurance SE, Königinstraße 107, 80802 Munich (50%) as the leading insurer and the participating insurer Beazley Insurance dac, branch office for Germany, Rosental 4, 80331 Munich (50%).
The total sum insured under the Insurance Program is therefore EUR 400 million.
With effect from January 1, 2021, as agreed between the D&O Insurers and Continental, the D&O Insurers excluded coverage for claims asserted for the first time in connection with the "provision of illegal defeat devices for vehicle engines" under the Continental D&O by means of a specific matter exclusion. The Insurers and Continental are of the opinion that the Continental D&O does not provide coverage for directors' and officers' liability claims in connection with the Settled Matter (as defined in Section 2.1) for which less than three years has elapsed since their occurrence. The Defendants do not share this view.Diesel issue It is alleged that several Former Members of the Executive Board and former executives of Continental violated their duties of care in connection with the " Diesel Issue." In this context, the term "Diesel Issue" refers to the development, installation, distribution, and other use of certain software functions in the engine control system for engines such as the EA 189 1.6 l from Volkswagen AG ( "VW ") and other engine control projects, which led to deviations between emissions in test bench and real-world operation, and all related facts, in particular the facts arising from the contents of the Continental Letters (as defined in Section III.A of the preamble), the allegations pursuant to Section III.B of the preamble, as well as the investigation and review at Continental following the publication of the Notice of Violation by the US Environmental Protection Agency on September 18, 2015, against VW. The public prosecutor's office in Hanover investigated several – but not all – Former Members of the Executive Board of Continental, among others. Following the discontinuation of all other investigations, only one criminal proceeding involving, among others, a Former Member of the Executive Board of Continental is currently still pending. According to Continental, Continental and its subsidiaries and other subordinate and affiliated companies within the meaning of Section 15 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz – AktG) (" Continental Group ") as well as subsidiaries that were involved in the Diesel Issue but are no longer part of the Continental Group (" Former Subsidiaries ") have spent a total of at least EUR 296 million in connection with the Diesel Issue. This amount includes, among other things, fines, costs of internal investigations, and other legal and consulting fees. Defendants The Supervisory Board of Continental has initiated an internal investigation and the examination of possible directors' and officers' liability claims due to possible breaches of duty of care in connection with the Diesel Issue. On this basis, Continental has come to the conclusion that the Former Members of the Executive Board violated their duties in connection with the Diesel Issue. As a result, the Supervisory Board of Continental, on behalf of the company, asserted claims for damages against the Former Members of the Executive Board for breaches of duty under Section 93(2) Sentence 1 AktG; this was done in writing to the Former Members of the Executive Board – after sending the drafts of the letters of claim on December 10, 2024, together with attachments – by letter dated August 1, 2025, together with attachments (the drafts of the letters of claim together with attachments and the letters dated August 1, 2025, together with attachments, collectively referred to as the " Continental Letters "). Continental has not to date asserted any claims for damages against [Name of the former General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer removed for invitation to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting].. Continental alleges that the Defendants breached their duty of care by (i) failing to establish a system to ensure compliance with legal requirements for the products of the Engine Systems business unit, (ii) failing to investigate, remedy, and, if necessary, punish specific indications of possible misconduct by employees of the Continental Group and Former Subsidiaries that came to their attention in connection with the Diesel Issue, and/or (iii) failing to report this properly to the entire Executive Board and the Supervisory Board. The allegations differ with regard to the individual Defendants. The Defendants reject the claims for damages on the merits (including the alleged breaches of duty of care) and in terms of the amount. Mr. Wolfgang Schäfer is asserting various claims arising from the termination agreement, which terminated his employment in connection with the Diesel Issue as of January 31, 2022. These claims are settled in a separate settlement agreement, which is attached as an Annex to this liability and coverage settlement.
In the interest of avoiding lengthy disputes and the associated litigation and cost risks, the Parties intend
● while maintaining their respective positions,
● without acknowledging any legal obligation and
● without prejudice to any legal disputes
to reach a settlement on the liability and coverage claims in connection with the Diesel Issue, which shall be comprehensive and final. In particular, the conclusion of this agreement does not imply any acknowledgment of any breach of duty and/or liability on the part of the Defendants or any obligation on the part of the Insurers to provide coverage.
With this in mind, the Parties enter into the following agreement (the " Agreement "):PAYMENT AIG shall pay Continental an amount of EUR 17,417,770.00 (in words: seventeen million four hundred and seventeen thousand seven hundred and seventy). The co-insurers in the First Excess will pay Continental a total amount of EUR 23,802,000.00 (in words: twenty-three million eight hundred and two thousand). Of this amount, EUR 15,868,000.00 is payable by AXA XL and EUR 7,934,000.00 by Liberty Mutual Insurance Europe SE, German branch. The co-insurers in the Second Excess shall pay Continental a total amount of EUR 2,500,000.00 (in words: two million five hundred thousand). Of this amount, EUR 583,325.00 shall be paid by Zurich, EUR 416,636.96 by Swiss RE International SE, EUR 416,636.96 by QBE Europe SA/NV, German branch, EUR 249,977.18 by Generali Versicherung AG, EUR 249,977.18 by HDI Global SE, EUR 249,977.18 by R+V Allgemeine Versicherung AG, EUR 166,734.77 by MSIG Europe SE, and EUR 166,734.77 by Newline Europe Versicherung AG. The payments pursuant to Sections 1.1 to 1.3 of this Agreement (each a " Settlement Payment," hereinafter collectively referred to as the " Settlement Amount ") shall be due within one month after the conditions for this settlement to take effect pursuant to Section 4.1 have been met and Continental has notified the Insurers thereof in writing. Each Insurer is entitled to make payment before it falls due. From the date of their due date until payment, the amounts shall bear interest at 9 percentage points above the base interest rate. The Insurers owe the Settlement Amount as several debtors, each for their respective share. There is no joint and several liability between the Insurers – including between the respective co-insurers for the First Excess and Second Excess. The Settlement Amount shall be paid to the following Continental account: IBAN: DE31 2507 0070 0011 0734 00, BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX. The payments due under Sections 1.1 to 1.3 of this Agreement shall be allocated to the 2020 insurance period. They shall exhaust the sums insured under the Insurance Program in full. The Parties agree that the Settlement Payments are genuine compensation payments and that, consequently, no sales tax is payable on the Settlement Payments. Continental shall bear any legal risk with regard to sales tax. For the Insurers, the Settlement Payments are also final in this respect. However, they will provide Continental with all information and documents that are relevant for reviewing the tax consequences or that are necessary or useful for submission to the tax authorities, within reasonable limits. SETTLEMENT AND RELEASE AGREEMENT Upon the occurrence of the condition precedent specified in Section 4.1 of this Agreement and the payments of the amounts due by AIG and AXA XL pursuant to Sections 1.1 and 1.2, all claims and rights, in particular claims for damages, (hereinafter referred to as the " Relevant Claims ") by Continental against the Defendants and against other Insured Persons, in each case arising from or in connection with their activities for the Continental Group and arising from and/or in connection with the Diesel Issue, shall be finally and conclusively settled and discharged. The same applies to Relevant Claims of the companies of the Continental Group and Former Subsidiaries against the Defendants and against other Insured Persons, in each case based on or in connection with their activities for companies of the Continental Group or Former Subsidiaries and based on and/or in connection with the Diesel Issue. This applies regardless of whether the Relevant Claims are current or future, known or unknown, conditional or unconditional, foreseeable or unforeseeable, arising from their own rights or transferred rights. The other Insured Persons pursuant to Section 2.1, Sentence 1, are entitled to invoke the settlement and discharge pursuant to this Section 2.1 directly (contract in favor of third parties). The facts referred to in Section 2.1, Sentences 1 and 2, of this Agreement are collectively referred to below as the " Settled Matter ".
Continental also undertakes to not or no longer assert, assign, or otherwise transfer any Relevant Claims against the Defendants and other Insured Persons based on and/or in connection with the Settled Matter, either in or out of court. Continental will also ensure, to the extent legally permissible, that other companies of the Continental Group and Former Subsidiaries likewise permanently refrain from asserting, assigning, or otherwise transferring Relevant Claims against the Defendants and other Insured Persons based on and/or in connection with the Settled Matter, either in or out of court.
The settlement and release pursuant to this Section 2.1 shall have limited overall effect (beschräntke Gesamtwirkung). The Parties expressly agree that the agreed settlement and release shall not cover claims of the Continental Group or Former Subsidiaries against third parties who are not Insured Persons on the basis of and/or in connection with the Diesel Issue, nor shall it cover claims and rights arising from this Agreement.Furthermore, upon fulfillment of the condition precedent specified in Section 4.1 of this Agreement and upon payment by AIG and AXA XL in accordance with Sections 1.1 to 1.2, all claims and rights of the Continental Group, the Former Subsidiaries, the Defendants and all other Insured Persons against AIG and AXA XL on the basis of and/or in connection with the Settled Matter shall be finally and conclusively settled and discharged. The settlement and discharge shall apply regardless of whether the claims are present or future, known or unknown, foreseeable or unforeseeable, arising from their own rights or transferred rights. After the occurrence of the condition precedent specified in Section 4.1 of this Agreement and the performance of payments by AIG and AXA XL in accordance with Sections 1.1 to 1.2, the same shall apply with regard to the other Insurers as soon as they have paid their respective share of the Settlement Payments in full in accordance with Sections 1.2 to 1.3 of this Agreement. Finally, without prejudice to the claims under Section 3 of this Agreement – upon the occurrence of the condition precedent specified in Section 4.1 of this Agreement and the performance of the payments pursuant to Sections 1.1 to 1.2, all possible claims by the Defendants for compensation for expenses incurred in connection with the Settled Matter, including any damages against the Continental Group or Former Subsidiaries, shall be finally and conclusively settled and discharged. The settlement and discharge shall apply regardless of whether the claims are present or future, known or unknown, foreseeable or unforeseeable, in connection with the Settled Matter, arising from their own rights or transferred rights. The Defendants undertake to not or no longer assert any claims they may have against third parties (in particular other – including former – members of the executive bodies or employees of Continental) arising from or in connection with the Diesel Issue, either in or out of court. This applies regardless of whether the claims are current or future, known or unknown, foreseeable or unforeseeable, in connection with the Settled Matter, arising from their own rights or transferred rights. The third parties concerned are entitled to invoke the waiver in accordance with this Section 2.3 directly (contract in favor of third parties). The Insurers shall not assert any recourse or compensation claims against the Continental Group or Former Subsidiaries, Insured Persons or third parties on their own behalf or on the basis of transferred rights, in particular under Section 86 of the German Insurance Contract Act (Versicherungsvertragsgesetz – VVG), for services rendered by them. The Insurers shall assign such claims to Continental upon request, unless this would lead to a violation of the prohibition of unjust enrichment under tort law, taking into account the total damage incurred by Continental. The Insured Persons and third parties concerned are entitled to invoke the Insurers' waiver of recourse claims directly (contract in favor of third parties). Pursuant to Section 93 (4) Sentence 3 AktG, claims for directors' and officers' liability cannot be waived if less than three years has elapsed since their inception at the time of the resolution of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting. Such claims are therefore excluded from the provisions of Section 2 of this Agreement, although Continental has no indication of any such claims in connection with the Diesel Issue. Continental hereby warrants that it has not assigned, and will not assign in the future, any of its own claims in connection with the Settled Matter against Defendants, other Insured Persons, or Insurers (prohibition of assignment). INDEMNIFICATION In the event that, after signing this Agreement, an Insured Person and/or an Insurer is sued by a company of the Continental Group or a Former Subsidiary on the basis of and/or in connection with the Settled Matter on its own behalf or on the basis of transferred rights, Continental shall indemnify the respective Insured Person and/or Insurer individually against any legally binding court decisions or court decisions established with the written consent of Continental, or at least provisionally enforceable court decisions, by way of settlement or acknowledgment. In the case of provisionally enforceable court decisions, Continental shall only indemnify the Defendants if they assign to Continental their claims for reimbursement of payments under the provisionally enforceable title. In addition, Continental shall indemnify the Insured Persons and/or Insurers against the necessary and reasonable legal defense costs incurred by them as a result of the claim, in particular the costs of their legal representatives.
The same applies if a company of the Continental Group or a Former Subsidiary causes legal defense costs for Insured Persons through comparable actions (in particular, third-party notices, requests to waive the statute of limitations).In the event that third parties assert claims against Insured Persons by way of internal recourse or on any other legal basis and/or Insurers assert claims on their own behalf or on behalf of transferred rights on the basis of and/or in connection with the Settled Matter, Continental shall indemnify the Insured Persons and/or Insurers individually against legally binding court decisions or court decisions established with the written consent of Continental, or at least provisionally enforceable court decisions, by way of settlement or acknowledgment. In the case of provisionally enforceable court decisions, Continental shall only indemnify the Defendants if they assign their claims for reimbursement of payments made to Continental on the basis of the provisionally enforceable title. In addition, Continental shall indemnify the Insured Persons and/or Insurers against the necessary and reasonable legal defense costs incurred by them as a result of the claim, in particular the costs of their legal representatives.
The same shall apply if third parties cause legal defense costs to be incurred by Insured Persons as a result of and/or in connection with the Settled Matter through comparable actions (in particular, notices of dispute, requests to waive the statute of limitations).The Insured Persons and/or Insurers shall immediately notify Continental of any assertion of claims against them covered by Sections 3.1 and 3.2, any announcement of such an assertion, and any action that incurs legal defense costs for Insured Persons (in particular, notices of dispute, requests to waive the statute of limitations) or any action that incurs legal defense costs for Insurers. The Insured Persons and/or Insurers undertake not to make any acknowledgment or waiver of defenses or objections and not to conclude any settlement or other binding agreement regarding such a claim without the consent of Continental. To the extent legally permissible, Continental itself, or on behalf of the respective Insured Persons and/or Insurers, is entitled to take all legally permissible measures to defend against or otherwise settle a claim. The respective Insured Persons and/or Insurers shall support Continental in defending against or settling the claim. In the event that, after this Agreement has been signed, administrative or criminal proceedings arise on the basis of and/or in connection with the Settled Matter, resulting in defense costs for Insured Persons, Continental shall indemnify the Insured Persons individually for the necessary and reasonable legal defense costs incurred by the respective proceedings, in particular the costs of their legal representatives. Reimbursed or yet to be reimbursed legal defense costs already incurred shall continue to be subject to the right of recovery with regard to legally established breaches of duty in accordance with the respective existing cost assumption agreements; Section 2.1 Sentence 1 of this Agreement shall not apply in this respect. The indemnification obligation towards the Insurers shall also apply in the event that Insured Persons assert coverage claims against the Insurers in the constellations described in Sections 3.1, 3.2, and 3.4 of this Agreement.
The indemnification obligation of Continental under Sections 3.1, 3.2, and 3.4 of this Agreement shall not apply if indemnification would violate mandatory legal provisions, nor shall it apply to the respective Insured Persons if coverage would be excluded under Section 4.1 of AVB ULHV 2016-E (AIG) in the version according to Addendum No. 37 ULHV 2016-E (AIG) (in this respect, however, the obligation to indemnify with regard to legal defense costs shall remain in force until the exclusion is determined by settlement, express written acknowledgment, or final court judgment).SUSPENSIVE CONDITION AND REIMBURSEMENT With the exception of Section 5 (Waiver of Statute of Limitations) and Section 7 (Communication) of this Agreement, this Agreement shall only become effective in its entirety (condition precedent) if the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Continental approves this settlement agreement and Annex and no minority whose shares together amount to one tenth of the share capital raises an objection for the record (Section 93 (4) Sentence 3 AktG). The condition precedent shall be deemed to have finally failed if it has not been fulfilled by December 31, 2026. Notwithstanding the legal consequences stipulated in Section 9.3 regarding a (partial) invalidity of a provision of this Agreement, if the nullity and/or invalidity of this Agreement is legally established or if an action for rescission or nullity against the resolution of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Continental approving this Agreement and its Annex is legally upheld, the validity of this Agreement as a whole, with the exception of this Section 4.2, 4.3 (with subparagraphs) and 5 (Waiver of Statute of Limitations) shall be deemed invalid. In this case, the Insurers shall be entitled to an immediately due repayment claim against Continental with regard to any Settlement Amounts already paid, excluding the defenses under Sections 814 and 818 (3) of the German Civil Code. A right of retention or the possibility of offsetting is expressly excluded. In the event that the Insurers therefore do not make the payments in full in accordance with Sections 1.1 to 1.3 or demand full or partial reimbursement of payments made, Continental reserves the right to hold the Defendants liable again for damages arising from or in connection with the Settled Matter. If, in such a case as stipulated in Section 4.2, Continental obtains an enforceable judgment, it will not enforce this judgment against the (other) private assets of the respective Defendant and will not offset claims against the Defendants arising from company pension schemes (including pensions). Enforcement may therefore only be carried out against the Defendant's indemnification claims against Insurers or against other debtors, in particular joint and several debtors, arising from or in connection with the Settled Matter. However, the above restriction on enforcement shall only apply if the respective Defendant assigns his indemnification claims against the Insurers or his recourse claims against other debtors with regard to the liability damage awarded in the judgment in full to Continental or a third party to be named by Continental upon request (see Section 4.3.2 below) and if the respective Defendant has not committed any breach of obligation toward the Insurers that would result in the total or partial loss of his D&O coverage. In the event of a partial loss of insurance coverage, this shall only apply to the extent that the insurance coverage has been lost as a result.
In the case of this Section 4.3, Continental may demand that the respective Defendant transfer his indemnification claims against the Insurers, insofar as these are related to claims for damages asserted by Continental, but not his claims for defense costs against the Insurers, in whole or in part, to Continental or to a third party to be named by Continental in writing. The Defendants guarantee that they have not encumbered the indemnification claims with third-party rights, but they do not guarantee the existence and enforceability of the indemnification claims. Continental is then entitled, but not obligated, to bring a direct action against the Insurers.Notwithstanding the above provisions in Sections 4.1 and 4.2, Sections 5 (Waiver of Statute of Limitations) and 7 (Communication) of this Agreement shall become effective upon signature by all Parties and transmission of the email in accordance with Section 8.5.2 and shall apply from that point in time in the relationship between the respective Defendant, Continental, and the Insurers. The provisions in Section 5 are not reciprocally linked to the obligations of Continental. WAIVER OF STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS Until this Agreement takes effect, the Defendants waive the statute of limitations defense with regard to any claims for damages by Continental against them based on and/or in connection with the Settled Matter, insofar as these claims for damages were not yet time-barred on September 15, 2025. The waiver of the statute of limitations does not include claims under Section 2.5 of this Agreement. At the same time, however, the Defendants also waive the statute of limitations defense among themselves until this Agreement takes effect with regard to any compensation or recourse claims among themselves in connection with the Settled Matter, insofar as these claims were not yet time-barred on September 15, 2025 (these claims pursuant to Sentences 1 and 2 are hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Non-Time-Barred Claims"). In the event that this Agreement has not become effective by December 31, 2026, in accordance with Section 4.1, the Defendants waive the statute of limitations defense with regard to the Non-Time-Barred Claims until June 30, 2027. In the event that an action for rescission or annulment is brought against the resolution of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Continental approving this Agreement and its Annex, the Defendants shall waive the statute of limitations defense until the date that is six months after (i) a final determination of the nullity and/or invalidity of this Agreement, or (ii) a final and binding decision upholding the action for rescission or annulment against the resolution of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Continental approving this Agreement and its Annex, the Defendants shall waive the statute of limitations defense with respect to the Non-Time-Barred Claims. Continental and the Defendants accept the waiver of the statute of limitations in accordance with Sections 5.1 to 5.3. During the term of the waiver of the statute of limitations pursuant to Sections 5.1 to 5.3, the statute of limitations with regard to the Non-Time-Barred Claims is suspended in each case in accordance with Sections 204 and 209 of the German Civil Code. COSTS
The Parties shall each bear their own costs incurred in connection with the conclusion of this Agreement. Furthermore, the Parties shall bear their own legal fees. There shall be no compensation for costs.COMMUNICATION The Parties undertake to take the legitimate interests and reputation of the other Parties into account as far as possible in press releases, publications, statements, and any other communication to third parties not involved in this Agreement with regard to the conclusion and content of this Agreement and the Settled Matter. The Parties agree that it is in their legitimate interests to treat the existence and content of this Agreement as strictly confidential as long as the Agreement has not been disclosed for the purpose of passing a resolution in accordance with Section 93(4) Sentence 3 AktG in the course of convening the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Continental. For clarification purposes, it is noted that Section 7.1 of this Agreement does not prevent the disclosure (i) to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Continental pursuant to Section 93 (4) Sentence 3 AktG and the provision of information to shareholders at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Continental pursuant to Section 131 AktG, (ii) within the scope of other statutory disclosure and information obligations of Continental (iii) within the scope of the pursuit of claims by Continental against third parties, and (iv) by the Parties vis-à-vis (former) affiliated companies (and their legal successors), reinsurers, and external advisors, auditors, authorities, or courts who are bound to secrecy. Continental will provide the invitation documents to the Insurers and the Defendants in advance for information purposes. NOTIFICATIONS
All notices and declarations based on or in connection with this Agreement must be made in writing and also sent in advance by email to:For the Insurers:
AIG:
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
[removed for invitation to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting]For the Defendants:
The legal representatives named in the heading for the respective Defendants.Continental shall immediately notify the Defendants of the receipt of payments from AIG and AXA XL in accordance with Section 1.1 and 1.2, as well as the occurrence of the conditions precedent in accordance with Section 4.1. The Parties further agree with regard to the effectiveness of this Agreement and its Annex: Continental has appointed and authorized Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP ( "Skadden ") to receive and transmit all notices and declarations in connection with this Agreement and its Annex. Similarly, the Insurers shall appoint and authorize BLD Bach Langheid Dallmayr Rechtsanwälte PartGmbB (" BLD "). Any change in these authorized representatives for notifications and declarations must be notified to the other Parties two weeks in advance. For the Defendants, the legal representatives remain those specified in Section 8.3 of this Agreement. Each Party shall send to Skadden:
a scanned copy of the Agreement, signed and initialed on each page, by email in advance;
eleven originals of the complete Agreement, initialed on each page, including the handwritten signature pages, by courier.Mr. Schäfer and Continental shall additionally send Skadden signed versions of the Annex in accordance with Section 8.5.2. The Parties irrevocably authorize Skadden to compile the originals of the signature pages into one original copy of this Agreement, including the Annex, and to send it to the Parties. Accordingly, the Parties irrevocably authorize Skadden to compile the scans sent in advance by email into an electronic document. This Agreement shall be concluded when Skadden has sent the electronic document created in accordance with the above provision by email to BLD and to the above-mentioned legal representatives of the Defendants. The written form requirement pursuant to Section 9.1 shall not apply in this respect. Section 4 shall remain unaffected. FINAL PROVISIONS There are no side agreements between the Parties to this Agreement and its Annex. Amendments, supplements, and side agreements to this Agreement, including this written form requirement, must be made in writing. Agreements between the Defendants and AIG regarding the reimbursement of defense costs shall remain unaffected. This Agreement is governed by German law. The civil courts of the Federal Republic of Germany shall have jurisdiction over all disputes arising from and/or in connection with this Agreement. The exclusive place of jurisdiction is Hanover, to the extent permitted by law. If any provision of this Agreement or the Annex is wholly or partially invalid or later loses its legal validity, this provision shall, to the extent legally permissible, be replaced by an appropriate provision that comes as close as possible to what the Parties intended or would have intended if they had considered the invalidity of the provision. The applicability of Section 139 of the German Civil Code is excluded. The same applies to any gaps in this Agreement. If it is not possible to replace invalid provisions or gaps in accordance with Sentences 1 and 3, this shall only affect the validity of this Agreement or the Annex if it can be assumed that this Agreement or the Annex would not have been concluded without the invalid part or with the gap.
[Signature pages for invitation to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting removed]
Final settlement of claims arising from employment agreement and waiver of statute of limitations
betweenContinental Aktiengesellschaft, Continental-Plaza 1, 30175 Hanover (" Continental " or "Continental AG "), represented by the Supervisory Board,
andMr. Wolfgang Schäfer, represented by [removed for the invitation to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting]
(Continental and Mr. Schäfer hereinafter individually referred to as a " Party "
PreambleThe Parties enter into this Agreement as an annex to the Liability and Coverage Settlement between Continental, Mr. Schäfer, other Former Members of the Executive Board, [Name of the former General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer removed for invitation to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting], and Insurers ("Liability and Coverage Settlement"). Unless otherwise specified herein, terms written in italics shall have the same meaning as in the Liability and Coverage Settlement. Mr. Schäfer was a member of the Executive Board of Continental from January 1, 2010, through November 17, 2021, and was responsible for the "Finance, Controlling, IT, and Legal" division, which also included Legal Compliance from 2011 onwards. His employment was terminated by a Termination Agreement dated November 18, 2021, effective January 31, 2022 (" Termination Agreement "). Section 4.1 of the Termination Agreement stipulates that Mr. Schäfer is entitled to outstanding remuneration. Continental has reserved the right to offset this claim under the Termination Agreement against potential claims for damages by Continental after a specified period of time. In addition, Section 5.1 of the Termination Agreement stipulates that Mr. Schäfer is entitled to payment in the amount of EUR 6,692,920.14 gross, unless, at the time of conclusion of the Termination Agreement, there was good cause within the meaning of Section 626 (1) of the German Civil Code for extraordinary termination of the employment agreement with Mr. Schäfer due to a breach of duty by Mr. Schäfer in connection with specified proceedings and investigations relating to the Diesel Issue. Continental is of the opinion that it has a claim for damages against Mr. Schäfer, since Mr. Schäfer violated his duty of care in connection with the Diesel Issue. On this basis, Continental believes that it can offset its own claims for damages against the claim under Section 4.1 and that the claim under Section 5.1 of the Termination Agreement did not arise.
Mr. Schäfer has rejected the allegation of a breach of duty of care and disputed the legal grounds and the amount of the claim for damages. Mr. Schäfer believes that the claim under Section 5.1 of the Termination Agreement has arisen and is asserting this claim as well as the claim under Section 4 of the Termination Agreement. He also points out that the criminal investigations against him referred to in Section 4.2 of the Termination Agreement have all been discontinued by the public prosecutor's office. On this basis, he is demanding payment of a total of EUR 8,734,664.50 plus interest. In connection with the criminal investigations against Mr. Schäfer, which have since been discontinued, and the fulfillment of his obligations to provide information to Continental in connection with the Diesel Issue, Mr. Schäfer also incurred costs for his criminal defense and criminal law advice, which are to be covered in Section 4.3 of the Termination Agreement and which have not yet been fully reimbursed due to a disagreement about the validity and scope of the existing cost coverage agreement. The alleged claims of Mr. Schäfer listed under C and D are the "Alleged Claims".Against the background of and in connection with the Liability and Coverage Settlement, the Parties agree to a settlement for the final resolution of Mr. Schäfer's Alleged Claims against Continental arising from his employment relationship (the " Final Settlement " or " Annex ") in order to avoid long-standing disputes over the asserted claims in the mutual interest of the Parties and to reach an amicable settlement while maintaining their respective positions.
Now therefore, the Parties agree:SETTLEMENT OF CLAIMS ARISING FROM THE EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIP / TERMINATION AGREEMENT To settle the claim under Section 4.1 of the Termination Agreement, Continental shall pay Mr. Schäfer EUR 2,041,744.36 (in words: two million forty-one thousand seven hundred and forty-four euros and thirty-six cents) plus default interest. The default interest shall be paid from the due date of the claims, i.e., the fixed monthly salary for December 2021 from January 1, 2022, the fixed monthly salary for January 2022 from February 1, 2022, the performance bonus for fiscal 2021 from June 1, 2022, and the performance bonus for fiscal 2022 from June 1, 2023. The provision in Section 4.2 of the Termination Agreement shall not apply in this case. To settle the Alleged Claim under Section 5.1 of the Termination Agreement, Continental shall pay Mr. Schäfer a total of EUR 2,850,000.00 (in words: two million eight hundred and fifty thousand euros). This claim has been due since February 1, 2024; default interest shall accrue from this date. The provisions in Section 5.2 and 5.3 of the Termination Agreement shall not apply in this regard. In settlement of the claim under Section 4.3 of the Termination Agreement, Continental shall reimburse Mr. Schäfer for the costs of his criminal defense and criminal law advice, insofar as the legal advice was necessary and the costs were reasonable. Continental shall compensate for the fact that the assumption of costs for Mr. Schäfer constitutes a benefit in kind (geldwerter Vorteil). The payments pursuant to Sections 1.1, 1.2, and 1.3 of this Final Settlement shall be made four weeks after the conditions for the Final Settlement pursuant to Section 2.1 have been met. With regard to Sections 1.1 and 1.2, this also includes the default interest arising in accordance with Section 288 (1) of the German Civil Code from the date on which they became due, at a rate of 5 percentage points above the base interest rate, which must be specified as such when the payment is made. Payments pursuant to Sections 1.1, 1.2, and 1.3 shall be made to the following account: IBAN: [removed for the invitation to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting], BIC: [removed for the invitation to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting]. All Alleged Claims, including any interest claims, shall be settled with the payments pursuant to Sections 1.1, 1.2, and 1.3 of this agreement. The Parties agree that thereafter, no claims against Continental for remuneration or reimbursement of costs arising from criminal defense and advice in connection with the preliminary investigations or from the civil action brought by Continental AG against Mr. Schäfer shall remain. Claims arising from the company pension scheme and for the transfer and payment of deferred compensation in accordance with Aufbaukonto II and Section 8 of the service contract between Continental and Mr. Schäfer dated April 15, 2020, shall remain unaffected, as stipulated in Section 4.4 of the Termination Agreement. Any obligations of Mr. Schäfer under Sections 2.4 to 2.10, inclusive, of the Termination Agreement (including obligations to provide information and cooperate) have been fulfilled and settled in full. EFFECTIVENESS With the exception of Section 3, this Final Settlement is subject to the condition precedent that Mr. Schäfer signs the Liability and Coverage Settlement, and the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Continental AG approves the Liability and Coverage Settlement, including this Annex, and no minority whose shares together amount to one-tenth of the share capital of Continental AG raises an objection for the record (Section 93 (4) Sentence 3 of the Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz – AktG)). If, after the condition precedent has been fulfilled, the nullity and/or ineffectiveness of this Annex is established with legally binding effect, or an action for rescission or nullity against the resolution of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Continental AG approving the Liability and Coverage Settlement, including the Annex, (the "Annual Shareholders' Meeting Resolution") is upheld with legal effect, the Parties shall negotiate a new settlement that shall come as close as possible to the contents of this Final Settlement, taking into account the circumstances leading to the nullity and/or ineffectiveness. The Parties agree that Section 3 shall remain effective even if the nullity and/or invalidity of parts of the Final Settlement is established with legally binding effect, or if an action for rescission or annulment against the Annual Shareholders' Meeting Resolution is upheld with legal effect. WAIVER OF STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS Until the Liability and Coverage Settlement takes effect, Continental waives the right to claim limitation with respect to the Alleged Claims insofar as these claims were not yet time-barred on September 15, 2025. Should the cases described in Sections 5.2 or 5.3 of the Liability and Coverage Settlement occur, the waiver of the statute of limitations by Continental with regard to the Alleged Claims shall apply until a date 15.5 months after the end of Mr. Schäfer's waiver of the statute of limitations in accordance with Sections 5.1 to 5.3 of the Liability and Coverage Settlement in favor of Continental. Mr. Schäfer accepts the waiver of the statute of limitations pursuant to Sections 3.1 to 3.2. During the term of the waiver of the statute of limitations pursuant to Sections 3.1 to 3.2, the statute of limitations with regard to the Alleged Claims shall be suspended in accordance with Sections 204 and 209 of the German Civil Code. The waiver of the statute of limitations stipulated in this Section 3 shall apply regardless of the validity of the remaining provisions of this Final Settlement. MISCELLANEOUS Amendments to this Final Settlement, including this written form requirement, must be made in writing in accordance with Section 126 of the German Civil Code, excluding Section 127 (2) of the German Civil Code. Notifications must be made in writing. Claims for damages by Continental AG within the meaning of Section 93 (2) AktG are not subject to this Final Settlement, but are reserved for the Liability and Coverage Settlement. Should any provision of this Final Settlement be or become invalid or unenforceable in whole or in part, or should a loophole become apparent in the implementation of this Final Settlement, the validity of the remaining provisions shall remain unaffected. The invalid, unenforceable, or missing provision shall be replaced by an appropriate and legally permissible provision that comes as close as possible to the economic intent of the Parties or what they would have intended if they had considered the invalidity, unenforceability, or incompleteness.
[Signature pages for invitation to the Annual General Meeting removed]
2.2 Joint report of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board on agenda item 9
2.2.1 Background to the settlement agreement
a) The Diesel Issue at Continental
In July 2007, Continental announced the acquisition of Siemens VDO (“ SVDO”). The purchase was completed in December 2007. With SVDO, Continental also took over the development and delivery of the engine control software for VW's EA 189 (“ Project EA 189”). VW had awarded this contract to SVDO in May 2006.
Project EA 189 faced challenges, particularly as a result of the demanding new EURO 5 emission limits. The challenges were exacerbated by the fact that VW wanted to use a relatively small diesel particulate filter (“ DPF”) for cost and space reasons. The DPF filters soot particles produced during fuel combustion to prevent them from entering the environment. When the filter is full, it must regenerate itself through a process known as burn-off. However, after a certain number of regeneration cycles, the DPF must be replaced.
Its longevity increases if it is loaded as slowly as possible. However, for physical reasons, a reduction in particle emissions leads to an increase in NOX-emissions (known as the sootNOX-trade-off). Lower particle emissions to protect the relatively small DPF therefore inevitably led to higherNOX-emissions, which in this case exceeded the legal limits. However, the engine control unit of the EA 189 for the VW Golf and Golf Plus contained software that ensured that this limit was not exceeded during regulatory test conditions.
Continental was involved in the development of this software, although the relevant divisions are no longer part of Continental. Technically, the shut-off device worked as follows: after each engine start, the so-called“normal mode” was initially active. In this mode, the vehicles complied with the legally prescribed EURO 5 emission limits. However, as soon as certain parameters specific to regulatory test situations were no longer present, the software irreversibly switched to“acoustic mode.” In this mode, the vehicles exceeded the legal nitrogen oxide emission limits many times over, while fuel consumption and particle emissions were lower.
On September 18, 2015, the Diesel Issue became public. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (“ EPA”) accused VW of installing so-called“defeat devices” (illegal shut-off devices under US law) in the EA 189 2.0 l and of violating environmental protection regulations as a result. Shortly thereafter, VW representatives informed Continental representatives that the EA 189 supplied by Continental also contained an“unregistered cycle detection or defeat device” and that VW needed Continental's help in removing the defeat device.
Continental launched an internal investigation (“ Lupus Investigation”). Neither the persons responsible at the time nor the Initial Legal Advisors ensured that the investigation was independent, open-ended and comprehensive. Despite the shortcomings of the Lupus Investigation, there were indications of misconduct on the part of Continental employees, Continental executives and a former member of the Executive Board. These indications were not properly investigated.
b) Investigation of the Diesel Issue and review of responsibilities
On July 1, 2020, the Hanover public prosecutor's office searched Continental's business premises for the first time in connection with the EA 189. Between September 2020 and early November 2021, there were five further searches at Continental and its subsidiaries.
Continental executives initially re-engaged the Initial Legal Advisors. This time, the mandate also included defending the Company and conducting a (further) internal investigation into EA 189. However, this investigation was also inadequate, and the Initial Legal Advisors failed to cooperate with the Hanover public prosecutor's office as requested by Continental.
Finally, the Hanover public prosecutor's office scheduled a meeting with several Company executives in the presence of the Initial Legal Advisors. At this meeting, the public prosecutor's office harshly criticized the investigation conducted so far and the insufficient cooperation at that time. The public prosecutor's office summoned several members of the Supervisory Board as witnesses. When calculating the fine, the public prosecutor's office blamed the Company for failing to provide sufficient information and cooperation up to that point.
After the criticism of the Hanover public prosecutor's office, the Supervisory Board then took over the investigation and changed legal advisors. The Supervisory Board resolved to conduct an independent and comprehensive investigation into Continental's role in the Diesel Issue, also in order to assess possible misconduct on the part of members of the Executive Board. To this end, it commissioned a comprehensive and independent investigation of various emissions issues and related Executive Board investigations from June 2021 to September 2024, engaging a law firm specializing in this area as well as a forensic and technical expert.
The Supervisory Board had the results of the investigation reviewed from a legal perspective for possible claims for damages. On September 19, 2024, the Supervisory Board considered the claims for damages assessed by its legal advisors and resolved to claim damages of approximately EUR 296 million from the Former Executive Board Members for breaches of their duty of care.
On November 15, 2024, the Executive Board also resolved to include claims for damages against the Former CCO in connection with the Diesel Issue in any negotiations with the D&O Insurers.
The resolutions are based on legal advice from Skadden (for the Supervisory Board) and GMW as well as the external employment law advisors (for the Executive Board), which had each affirmed enforceable claims for damages due to negligent breaches of duty of care. The review covered the members of the Executive Board in office during the relevant period and involved subordinate employees.
Continental's Executive Board has also conducted a review of whether former or current members of the Supervisory Board acted in accordance with their duties of care in connection with the Diesel Issue. The Executive Board also commissioned the law firm GMW to conduct this review. GMW concludes that there are no indications that former or current members of Continental's Supervisory Board may have violated their obligations under stock corporation law in connection with the Diesel Issue.
c) Ongoing proceedings in connection with the Diesel Issue
With the Liability and Coverage Settlement and Annex taking effect, Continental has largely concluded the Diesel Issue for Continental. Continental currently pursues claims against the Initial Legal Advisors, which they reject. In addition, to the best of Continental's knowledge, criminal proceedings against Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann and three former employees are still ongoing, although Continental is not involved in these proceedings.
d) Continental's claims for damages against the Former Executive Board Members
Continental believes that it has enforceable claims for damages in a substantial amount against a total of six former members of the Executive Board in connection with the Diesel Issue.
(1) Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann
Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann was a member of Continental's Executive Board from October 1, 2004, to August 12, 2009, and was responsible for the Automotive Systems division, which also included the Powertrain division from 2007 onwards. From September 1, 2008, until his departure from the Executive Board on August 12, 2009, he also held the position of Chief Executive Officer.
In Continental's opinion, Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann negligently violated his duties of care under stock corporation law by:
By December 8, 2008, at the latest, Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann received concrete indications of misconduct by former Continental employees in the development of VW's EA 189. By this date at the latest, he was aware of various modes with different emissions within the engine control software with which VW had obtained certification for the EA 189. At the same time, he learned that Continental employees were working on the development of these modes.
Nevertheless, Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann did not demand any investigation and did not take any other measures to ensure the admissibility of the software.
In his role as the board member responsible for the Automotive Systems division, Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann was also jointly responsible for the integration of SVDO. The acquisition created new risks, particularly in the area of environmental regulations. Even though Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann realized this, he failed to create a system that ensured legal compliance of the products of the Engine Systems business unit.
Through the lawyers he commissioned, Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann rejected the allegation of a breach of his duty of care and disputed the claims asserted.
(2) Manfred Wennemer
Manfred Wennemer was a member of Continental's Executive Board from May 1, 1998, to August 31, 2008. From September 11, 2001, until his departure from the Executive Board, he held the position of Chairman of the Executive Board. From 1998 to 2005, he was also responsible for the ContiTech division. From 2001 to 2003, he was also responsible for the Passenger Car Tires division, and in 2003 he was Director of Labor Relations.
In Continental's opinion, Manfred Wennemer negligently violated his duties of care under stock corporation law by failing, in the course of the integration of SVDO, to establish a system, which ensured compliance with legal requirements for products of the Engine Systems business unit in his capacity as the member of the Executive Board responsible for the integration; in particular, he failed to select, instruct and supervise employees who would ensure that these products complied with legal requirements.
In his role as Chairman of the Executive Board, he was jointly responsible for the integration of SVDO. The largest acquisition in the Company's history created new risks, particularly in the area of environmental regulations. Even though Manfred Wennemer realized this, he failed to create a system that ensured legal compliance of the products of the Engine Systems business unit.
Manfred Wennemer, through his lawyers, rejected the allegation of a breach of his duty of care and disputed the claims asserted.
(3) Dr. Alan Hippe
Dr. Alan Hippe was a member of Continental's Executive Board from June 1, 2002, to February 28, 2009, and was responsible for Finance, Controlling and Legal Affairs. From 2007, the division he headed was designated“Finance, Controlling, IT and Legal Affairs.” In addition, the divisions“Passenger Car Tires” (from August 1, 2008) and“Rubber Group” (from 2008) fell within his area of responsibility until his departure.
In Continental's opinion, Dr. Alan Hippe negligently violated his duties of care under stock corporation law by failing, in the course of the integration of SVDO, to create a system that ensured legal compliance of the products of the Engine Systems business unit as the member of the Executive Board responsible for the integration. In particular, he failed to select, instruct and supervise employees who would ensure that these products complied with legal requirements.
In his role as a member of the Executive Board responsible for legal affairs, among other things, Dr. Alan Hippe was jointly responsible for the integration of SVDO. The acquisition created new risks, particularly in the area of environmental regulations. Even though Dr. Alan Hippe realized this, he failed to create a system that ensured legal compliance of the products of the Engine Systems business unit.
Dr. Alan Hippe, through his lawyers, rejected the allegation of a breach of his duty of care and disputed the claims asserted.
(4) Wolfgang Schäfer
Wolfgang Schäfer was appointed to the Executive Board of Continental with effect from January 1, 2010. In this role, he was responsible for Finance, Controlling, IT and Legal Affairs throughout his term of office, which also included compliance from 2011 onwards. He held this position until his resignation on November 17, 2021.
In Continental's opinion, Wolfgang Schäfer negligently violated his duties of care under stock corporation law by:
On September 18, 2015, the public learned that VW had used illegal defeat devices in its vehicles with 2.0-liter diesel engines sold in the United States. Shortly thereafter, Wolfgang Schäfer learned that the VW EA 189 engine supplied by Continental also contained an“unregistered cycle detection or defeat device.” Since VW was apparently dependent on the help of Continental employees to eliminate the“unreported cycle detection or defeat device,” Wolfgang Schäfer had to assume the following: Continental employees had such deep insights into the system that they must also have been aware of the defeat device. This was confirmed in the course of the following weeks. During the investigation, Wolfgang Schäfer even received indications that Continental employees had been involved in the development of the cycle detection system and that the former Chairman of the Executive Board was aware of this.
At the beginning of October 2015, Wolfgang Schäfer received indications that, in addition to EA 189, other engine control units supplied by Continental also contained illegal software functions. However, he did not ensure that these indications were properly investigated and that any misconduct was remedied and punished.
Wolfgang Schäfer did not share any of the above information with the full Executive Board or the Supervisory Board. Therefore, neither the Executive Board nor the Supervisory Board could initiate a legally required independent, open-ended and comprehensive investigation. Instead, Wolfgang Schäfer, Dr. Elmar Degenhart and José Avila instructed the Former CCO and the former Head of Corporate Compliance to initiate an investigation without the involvement of the full Executive Board. This investigation was not conducted in an open-ended manner, which was apparent to Wolfgang Schäfer. Nevertheless, the persons involved in the investigation gave the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board the impression that misconduct by employees should and would be investigated in an open-ended manner. Wolfgang Schäfer also gave the Chairman of the Supervisory Board's Audit Committee the correspondingly false information.
Wolfgang Schäfer did not ensure that the internal investigation initiated in autumn 2015 was conducted in an open-ended manner. This was one of the reasons why it came to the unjustifiable conclusion that no evidence of misconduct by Continental executives was found and that Continental was not facing any fines or confiscation. Even though Wolfgang Schäfer knew that the Initial Legal Advisors actually had indications of a possible breach of duty by Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann, Continental did not remedy or punish misconduct and did not improve its compliance management system (" CMS "). Immediate improvement of the systems in 2015 could have prevented the distribution of several vehicles with illegal defeat devices from Continental.
Further breaches by Wolfgang Schäfer of his duty of care go back even further. In Continental's opinion, as part of the reorganization of the CMS in January 2011, he should have created a system that ensured legal compliance of the products of the Engine Systems business unit. He failed to do so.
In 2010, at the suggestion of the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board intended to comprehensively improve Continental's compliance organization. Wolfgang Schäfer, who was involved in the implementation, assumed – without checking – that the specialist functions had been performing their compliance management tasks flawlessly for a long time. If Wolfgang Schäfer had initiated an audit, it would have been noticed that the Engine Systems business unit did not have a system in place to ensure compliance with legal requirements for its products. Based on the assumption that a functioning system was already in place, no improvements were made in this area, which led to the consequences described above.
Even when the Supervisory Board asked the Executive Board to examine whether“technical processes and product development could be more closely integrated into compliance and auditing work” after the Diesel Issue came to light, Wolfgang Schäfer failed to have a sufficient analysis carried out. He did not intervene when the Supervisory Board's Audit Committee was misinformed in his presence.
Wolfgang Schäfer's misconduct was one contributing factor why the public prosecutor's office conducted several searches at the Company in 2020 and 2021 and imposed heavy fines on Continental. Even after these searches, Wolfgang Schäfer failed to properly report his findings from 2015 and 2016 to his fellow members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board.
Wolfgang Schäfer, through his lawyers, rejected the allegation of a breach of his duty of care and disputed the claims asserted.
(5) José Avila
José Avila was appointed to the Executive Board of Continental with effect from January 1, 2010. He held this position until his resignation on September 30, 2018. In this role, he was responsible for the Powertrain division throughout his entire term of office.
In Continental's opinion, José Avila negligently violated his duties of care under stock corporation law by:
José Avila also learned shortly after the publication of the VW NoV in conversations with Dr. Elmar Degenhart about the“unreported cycle detection or defeat device” in the VW EA 189 engine supplied by Continental. He also learned that VW had asked Continental for help in eliminating this“unreported cycle detection or defeat device” while complying with emission standards. He, too, had to assume that Continental employees must have been aware of the defeat device, which was confirmed in the course of the following weeks. José Avila even received indications that Continental employees had been involved in the development of the cycle detection system.
In early October 2015, José Avila received indications that other engine control units supplied by Continental (besides the one for the EA 189) also contained illegal software functions. However, he did not arrange for these indications to be properly investigated and for any misconduct to be remedied and punished.
José Avila did not share any of the above information with the full Executive Board or the Supervisory Board. Therefore, neither the Executive Board nor the Supervisory Board could initiate a legally required independent, open-ended and comprehensive investigation. Instead, José Avila, Dr. Elmar Degenhart and Wolfgang Schäfer instructed the Former CCO and the former Head of Corporate Compliance to initiate an investigation without the involvement of the full Executive Board. This investigation was clearly not conducted in an open-ended manner.
José Avila did not ensure that the internal investigation initiated in autumn was conducted in an open-ended manner. This was one of the reasons why it came to the unjustifiable conclusion that no evidence of misconduct by Continental executives was found and that Continental would not face any fines or confiscation. Misconduct was not remedied or punished, and Continental did not improve its CMS. Immediate improvement of the systems in 2015 could have prevented the distribution of several vehicles with illegal defeat devices from Continental.
Further breaches by José Avila of his duty of care go back even further. In his role as the member of the Executive Board responsible for the Powertrain division, he should have created a system that ensured legal compliance of the products of the Engine Systems business unit as soon as he took up his position, but at the latest when the CMS was reorganized in January 2011. However, José Avila did not take such actions.
When the Executive Board wanted to comprehensively improve its compliance organization in 2010 at the suggestion of the Supervisory Board, José Avila did not question or review the statement that the specialist functions were responsible for compliance management. If José Avila had initiated an audit himself, he would have noticed that the Engine Systems business unit did not have a system in place to ensure compliance with legal requirements for its products. Based on the assumption that a functioning system was already in place, no improvements were made in this area, which led to the serious consequences described above.
José Avila's misconduct was one contributing factor why the public prosecutor's office conducted a total of several searches at the Company in 2020 and 2021 and imposed heavy fines on Continental.
José Avila, through his lawyers, rejected the allegation of a breach of his duty of care and disputed the claims asserted.
(6) Dr. Elmar Degenhart
Dr. Elmar Degenhart was appointed to the Executive Board and Chairman of the Executive Board of Continental with effect from August 12, 2009. He held this position until his resignation on November 30, 2020. During this period, his areas of responsibility included“Corporate Communications” (from 2020:“Group Communications and Public Affairs”) and“Group Quality and Environment” (from 2020:“Group Total Quality Management”). From 2011, he was also responsible for“Continental Business Systems” (until 2020) and“Central Automotive Functions” (until March 31, 2019).
In Continental's opinion, Dr. Elmar Degenhart negligently violated his duties of care under stock corporation law by:
As described above, shortly after the publication of the VW NoV, Dr. Elmar Degenhart personally learned from a phone call from a VW executive that the VW EA 189 engine supplied by Continental also contained an“unreported cycle detection or defeat device” and that VW needed help in eliminating it. Dr. Elmar Degenhart also had to assume that Continental employees must have been aware of the defeat device, which was confirmed in the course of the following weeks. Dr. Elmar Degenhart also received indications that Continental employees had been involved in the development of the cycle detection system. As early as October 2015, Continental employees explained to Dr. Elmar Degenhart in a presentation the exact functioning of the Continental-specific defeat device, about which no information was publicly available at that time.
At the beginning of October 2015, Dr. Elmar Degenhart received indications that other engine control units supplied by Continental (besides the one for the EA 189) also contained illegal software functions. However, he did not ensure that these indications were properly investigated and that any misconduct was remedied and punished.
Dr. Elmar Degenhart did not share any of the above information with the full Executive Board or the Supervisory Board. Therefore, neither the Executive Board nor the Supervisory Board could initiate the legally required independent, open-ended and comprehensive investigation. Instead, Dr. Elmar Degenhart, Wolfgang Schäfer and José Avila instructed the Former CCO and the former Head of Corporate Compliance to initiate an investigation without the involvement of the full Executive Board. This investigation was clearly not conducted in an open-ended manner.
Dr. Elmar Degenhart did not ensure that the internal investigation initiated in autumn 2015 was conducted in an open-ended manner. This was one of the reasons why it came to the unjustifiable conclusion that no evidence of misconduct by Continental executives was found and that Continental was not facing any fines or confiscation. Misconduct was not remedied or punished, and Continental did not improve its CMS. The persons involved in the investigation gave the entire Executive Board and the Supervisory Board the false impression that misconduct by employees was and would be investigated open-ended.
Dr. Elmar Degenhart's misconduct was one contributing factor why the public prosecutor's office conducted a total of several searches of the Company in 2020 and 2021 and imposed heavy fines on Continental.
Dr. Elmar Degenhart, through his lawyers, rejected the allegation of a breach of his duty of care and disputed the claims asserted.
e) Continental's claims for damages against other members of the Executive Board
Continental is of the opinion that Andreas Wolf also violated his duty of care. However, the Supervisory Board initially postponed taking legal action and asserting the resulting claims for damages against the Former Executive Board Members who contributed to causing these damages.
The Supervisory Board's investigation revealed a negligent breach by Andreas Wolf of his duty of care in connection with the Diesel Issue. Andreas Wolf learned no later than March 3, 2021, that (i) Continental had provided software for the EA 189 that was designed to enable a defeat device, (ii) Continental had been involved in the programming of this software, and (iii) Continental must have had access to all calibration data for this software. This information was not known to most of the other members of the Executive Board or to the Supervisory Board at that time. Nevertheless, Andreas Wolf did not pass this information on to the full Executive Board and the Supervisory Board. Andreas Wolf thus prevented the full Executive Board and the Supervisory Board from making an informed assessment of the investigations by the Hanover public prosecutor's office, correctly assessing the consequences for the Company and responding accordingly.
In September 2024, the Supervisory Board postponed its decision on whether to pursue claims against Andreas Wolf for the following reasons: The damage resulting from Andreas Wolf's breach of his duty of care was difficult to assess due to complex causality issues, but in any case was minor. Continental was able to claim the full amount of the potential damage from other members of the Executive Board who were jointly and severally liable. Any claims against Andreas Wolf would become time-barred in 2030 at the earliest. These claims will also be settled when the Liability and Coverage Settlement takes effect.
Apart from that, Continental has not identified any breaches of duty of care by other former or active members of Continental's Executive Board in connection with the Diesel Issue on the basis of the investigation.
f) Other claims for damages by Continental
Continental is furthermore of the opinion to be entitled to a claim for damages against the Former CCO in connection with the Diesel Issue. On November 15, 2024, the Executive Board resolved to include these claims in any negotiations with the D&O Insurers.
In addition, Continental is pursuing claims for damages against the Initial Legal Advisors in connection with their legal advice on the Diesel Issue. The Initial Legal Advisors reject the claims.
Continental is not entitled to any claims for damages against former or current members of Continental's Supervisory Board in connection with the Diesel Issue. There are no indications that members of the Supervisory Board acted in any way contrary to their duties in connection with the Diesel Issue.
g) Half of the settlement amount to be shared with Schaeffler AG
On September 26, 2024, Continental reached a settlement with Vitesco to settle Vitesco's potential compensation obligations to Continental in connection with the Diesel Issue. The background to this was the spin-off of the Powertrain business area, which also included the Engine Systems business unit, and the group separation agreement concluded between Continental and Vitesco in this context. Based on the settlement, Vitesco paid Continental EUR 125 million. In return, Continental undertook in this settlement to share with Vitesco any proceeds from the assertion of claims against third parties in connection with the Diesel Issue on a 50/50 basis after deduction of reasonable costs by Continental. The legal successor to Vitesco Technologies Group AG, Schaeffler AG (“ Schaeffler”). The settlement amount of around EUR 43.7 million is therefore to be shared with Schaeffler on a 50/50 basis after deduction of reasonable costs.
h) D&O Insurance program
Continental maintains D&O Insurance. This provides insurance coverage for certain former and current executives, such as members of the Executive Board and division heads of Continental (“ Insured Persons”), in the event that they are sued for damages by third parties or are subject to official proceedings in connection with a breach of duty of care committed in the course of their duties. The 2020 insurance program is relevant for the liability and coverage comparison. It consists of a basic contract supplemented by various excess insurance contracts (collectively, the“ Continental D&O 2020”).
Continental D&O 2020 amounts to a total sum insured of EUR 400 million. It consists of the primary policy for primary coverage with a sum insured of EUR 25 million and four subsequent excess insurance policies with a sum insured of a further EUR 375 million in total.
In November 2020, Continental reported the facts known at the time to the D&O Insurers as a precautionary measure. The insurers contractually excluded any further coverage for the Diesel Issue for all insurance periods from January 1, 2021 (in the contracts,“provision of illegal defeat devices for vehicle engines”).
There is disagreement between Continental and the D&O Insurers about the scope of coverage. Continental is of the opinion that the facts in question are covered in their entirety by Continental D&O 2020. The D&O Insurers took the position vis-à-vis Continental, Wolfgang Schäfer, José Avila and Dr. Elmar Degenhart that claims for damages in connection with the incorrect disclosure of misconduct (so-called“ Crisis Management”) were not covered by the reports submitted. In any case, the D&O Insurers also argue, these breaches of duty of care were not insured due to the specific matter exclusion. The corresponding claims are part of the Liability and Coverage Settlement.
i) Expenses
Until the resolution of the Supervisory Board in September 2024 on the pursuit of claims, Continental had identified reimbursable damages of at least EUR 296 million in connection with the Diesel Issue. The amount includes, among other things, costs for internal investigations and defense as well as fines. Until end of 2025, Continental has incurred costs in connection with the Diesel Issue in the overall amount of approximately EUR 300 million.
2.2.2 Key content of the settlement agreements
(1) Liability and Coverage Settlement
Continental has concluded the Liability and Coverage Settlement with the Former Executive Board Members, the Former CCO and the D&O Insurers, which is attached as an appendix to agenda item 9.
The main obligations and legal effects of this Liability and Coverage Settlement are:
(2) Annex (settlement with Wolfgang Schäfer)
At the start of Skadden's investigation in June 2021, Wolfgang Schäfer was still a serving member of the Executive Board. On November 18, 2021, Continental entered into an agreement with Wolfgang Schäfer whereby he and Continental terminated his employment relationship in connection with the Diesel Issue as of January 31, 2022 (“ Termination Agreement”). In the Termination Agreement, Continental and Wolfgang Schäfer agreed that he is entitled to (i) a severance payment of approximately EUR 6.7 million, unless there was extraordinary cause for termination at the time the Termination Agreement was concluded, and (ii) outstanding remuneration and bonuses of approximately EUR 2.0 million, which Continental can offset against claims for damages after completion of the investigation and preliminary proceedings. The amount of the compensation payment was based on a severance payment frequently used in practice for the remaining term of the employment contract, capped at a maximum of two years.
Continental assumes that the claim for compensation has not arisen, based on the results of its internal investigation and the legal assessment of its advisors.
A preliminary investigation initiated by the Hanover public prosecutor's office against Wolfgang Schäfer in 2021 was closed in mid-December 2024 due to lack of suspicion of a crime pursuant to Section 170 (2) of the German Code of Criminal Procedure (StPO). From that point on, Continental was able to offset Wolfgang Schäfer's outstanding remuneration against its own claims against him in accordance with the Termination Agreement. However, Wolfgang Schäfer demanded payment of his remuneration and at least part of the compensation payment, plus interest in each case.
During the negotiations, Wolfgang Schäfer made his participation in the Liability and Coverage Settlement contingent upon Continental reaching an agreement with him in advance regarding his claims for payment plus interest. After intensive negotiations, Wolfgang Schäfer agreed on September 12, 2025, to participate in the Liability and Coverage Settlement if Continental agreed with him in an Annex to the Liability and Coverage Settlement on the following terms:
2.2.3 Legal framework of the proposal to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting
2.2.4 Key reasons for the settlement
2.2.5 Summary recommendation
1. Company website and documents and information accessible on said website
Continental Aktiengesellschaft
E-mail: ...
SWIFT: CMDHDEMMXXX; Instructions in accordance with ISO 20022;
Authorization required via SWIFT Relationship Management Application (RMA).
5.1 Granting proxy to third parties
5.2 Granting proxy to intermediaries or to one of the equivalent persons or institutions pursuant to Section 135 (8) AktG
5.3 Procedure for submitting votes by proxy holders appointed by the Company
6. Information on shareholders' rights
Executive Board of Continental Aktiengesellschaft
E-mail: ...
Continental Aktiengesellschaft
E-mail: ...
6.4 Further information on shareholder rights
Hanover, March 2026
Continental Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board
24.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Continental AG
|Continental-Plaza 1
|30175 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)511 938-13650
|Fax:
|+49 (0)511 938-1080
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE0005439004
|WKN:
|543900
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|2297040
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2297040 24.03.2026 CET/CEST
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