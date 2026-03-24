RitFitness Gmbh / Key word(s): Expansion/Product Launch

RITFIT Lands in Germany with Professional, Compact Strength Training Solutions for Urban Living

24.03.2026 / 15:45 CET/CEST

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DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RITFIT, a pioneering U.S. home fitness brand and a platform of RitFitness Gmbh, dedicated to empowering individuals with high-quality and accessible equipment, officially makes its entry into the German market, one of Europe's largest and most professional fitness markets.



Specializing in compact, professional-grade strength equipment, RITFIT has chosen Germany as its strategic entry point for European expansion in 2026. With a highly mature fitness culture and rigorous standards, Germany offers the ideal proving ground for engineering excellence, reliability, and long-term value. In 2024, the country recorded approximately 11.7 million gym members and €5.8 billion ($6.88 billion) in industry revenue. RITFIT 's Germany launch will include a localized online platform, real-world training scenarios presentations, and collaborations through fitness exhibitions (FIBO), city events and local sports clubs (Sportvereine) as well as the local coaching networks, an integrated approach to establish a long-term market entry model centered on credibility rather than short-term promotional development. German consumers take a highly rational, professional approach to fitness equipment, prioritizing durability, real-world performance, and long-term functionality over fleeting trends or flashy marketing. With average living space around 47m2 per capita-significantly less than the U.S. (70m2)-space efficiency becomes a decisive factor in purchasing decisions. For RITFIT, this compact urban environment plays directly to the brand's core strengths: multi-functional design and space-efficient engineering. Germany's high-barrier, quality-driven market demands rigorous evaluation of specifications, steel quality, structural integrity, and safety-precisely the kind of "engineering-first" market where RITFIT excels. "Germany is not a trend-driven market-it is a credibility-driven one," said Ashley, Marketing Specialist at RITFIT. "Entering Germany means entering one of Europe's most demanding strength training environments. If our systems can earn trust here, they can earn trust anywhere. This launch isn't about short-term expansion, but about building long-term legitimacy in a market that values engineering quality, space efficiency, and real performance." Additionally, there are approximately 85,000 to 90,000 registered sports clubs (Sportvereine) in Germany, with a combined membership exceeding 27 million. Roughly one in three Germans has participated in a sports club at some point in their lives, underscoring the high level of trust placed in these training institutions. RITFIT's strategic entry into Germany will help drive the adoption of compact, gym-capable strength training solutions across Europe, providing consumers with professional-grade equipment built to last and adapted to urban living. Photo -



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