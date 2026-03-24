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Annual General Meeting Of Bellevue Group AG All Proposals Approved
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Bellevue Group AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG – all proposals approved
24.03.2026 / 17:50 CET/CEST
Media Release Zurich, March 24, 2026 Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG – all proposals approved At the Annual General Meeting on March 24, 2026, the shareholders of Bellevue Group AG approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors. The current members of the Board of Directors Veit de Maddalena, Katrin Wehr-Seiter, Prof. Dr. Urs Schenker and Barbara Angehrn Pavik were re-elected for a one-year term as directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. An ordinary dividend of CHF 0.15 per share will be paid. Bellevue Group shares will trade ex-dividend on March 26, 2026. The payment is made on March 30, 2026, including the deduction of 35% withholding tax. Contact
Media Relations: Jürg Stähelin, IRF
Telephone: +41 43 244 81 51,... Investor Relations: Stefano Montalbano, CFO Bellevue Group
Telephone: +41 44 267 67 00,... Bellevue
Bellevue is a specialized asset manager listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with core competencies covering healthcare strategies, alternative investments (including private equity) and selected niche strategies. Established in 1993, Bellevue, a House of Investment Ideas staffed by 75 professionals, generates attractive investment returns and creates value added for clients and shareholders alike. Bellevue managed assets of CHF 5.3 bn as of year-end 2025. End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bellevue Group AG
|Theaterstrasse 12
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 267 67 00
|Fax:
|+41 44 267 67 01
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|CH0028422100
|Valor:
|A0LG3Z
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2296910
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2296910 24.03.2026 CET/CEST
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