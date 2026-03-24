UP Cabinet Approves 2 Plug-And-Play Schemes To Boost Industrial & Knowledge Sector Investments

MENAFN - KNN India)The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has approved two schemes based on a plug-and-play model to boost investment in industrial and knowledge sectors.

Private Business Park and PPP Industrial Sheds Schemes

The Uttar Pradesh Private Business Park Scheme-2025 allows private developers to build business parks on 10–20 acres of government land and lease plots to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), knowledge sector firms, and global capability centers, with the government providing land for 45 years-extendable if needed-and developers paying a share of lease revenue back to the state.

The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer Plug-and-Play Industrial Sheds Scheme-2026 offers pre-built industrial sheds on 10–20 acre plots, reducing investor costs and cutting the time to start production from 18–36 months to just a few months.

Alok Kumar, UP Additional Chief Secretary of Infrastructure and Industrial Development, said both schemes are designed to facilitate quick operations and attract diverse investments.

Major Industrial Clusters and Logistics Projects

The Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Cluster (IMLC) in Sambhal has been allocated Rs 245.54 crore under the Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission along the Ganga Expressway and will be developed by the UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPIDA).

In Noida, 174.12 acres have been designated for a Multimodal Logistics Park, with a minimum expected investment of Rs 1,000 crore under the Multimodal Logistics Park policy.

Industrial Units Investment Approvals

The Cabinet approved investments totaling Rs 3,540 crore for five super-mega units in Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Raebareli, Fatehpur, and Mirzapur, with capital subsidies ranging from Rs 6.88 crore to Rs 776.35 crore.

Land will be provided at Rs 11,000 per sq. meter with a 30 per cent subsidy. Investors are required to complete 40 per cent of the work within the first three years and commence operations within seven years.

Notable allocations include Redico Khetan Ltd, Sitapur: Rs 6.88 crore; Pakka Ltd, Ayodhya: Rs 676.26 crore; Gallant Ispat Ltd, Gorakhpur: Rs 765.11 crore; Reliance Cement Co Pvt Ltd, Raebareli: Rs 550.31 crore; Dalmia Bharat Green Vision Ltd, Fatehpur: Rs 776.35 crore; and Dalmia Bharat Vision Ltd, Mirzapur: Rs 772.26 crore.

(KNN Bureau)