ECGC Issues SOP For RELIEF Scheme Claims To Aid Indian Exporters

MENAFN - KNN India)The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC Ltd.) has released the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for claim submissions under the RELIEF (Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation) initiative on Monday.

The programme aims to assist Indian exporters affected by extraordinary freight costs and conflict-related risks in the Gulf and West Asia.

RELIEF Components and Coverage

The RELIEF scheme comprises three components covering different categories of exporters.

Component I provides 100 per cent credit insurance cover for shipments from 14 February to 15 March 2026 to existing ECGC policyholders, with the government reimbursing ECGC for claims exceeding normal coverage.

Component II offers up to 95 per cent coverage for shipments from 16 March to 15 June 2026, encouraging exporters to opt for ECGC credit insurance, with government reimbursement for excess payments.

Component III targets non-ECGC MSME exporters, offering up to 50 per cent reimbursement of additional freight and insurance costs for shipments from 14 February to 15 March 2026, including War Risk Surcharge (WRS), Emergency Conflict Surcharge (ECS), Additional War Risk Premium (AWRP), and conflict-related shipping or insurance surcharges, capped at Rs 50 lakh per exporter.

The scheme covers shipments to UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, Iran, and Yemen, and applies to cargo types including FCL, LCL, and reefer (perishable goods).

Claim Filing Process

ECGC policyholders can submit claims through the Policy Claim Module on the ECGC portal, while non-policyholders must first register with their IEC, PAN, and UDYAM details. Separate claims are required for each shipping bill.

(KNN Bureau)