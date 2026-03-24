Indian Railways Commissions Kavach Safety System On Prayagrajkanpur Section

MENAFN - KNN India)Indian Railways has commissioned the indigenously developed Kavach Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system on the 190 route kilometre Prayagraj–Kanpur section of the Delhi–Howrah high-density corridor, marking a significant step towards enhancing rail safety and operational efficiency.

The system was deployed on March 22, 2026, through Train No. 14163, with senior railway officials conducting inspections to assess its performance. The commissioning follows extensive and rigorous trials carried out under varied operational conditions, including different locomotive and coach configurations as well as Vande Bharat train sets.

In the initial phase, Kavach will be operational on eight pairs of trains, with plans to progressively extend coverage to additional services, including Vande Bharat trains. Passenger trials, including those conducted on the Chauri Chaura Express, have demonstrated consistent system reliability, supported by over 20,000 kilometres of successful trial runs.

The deployment is expected to facilitate train operations at speeds of up to 160 kmph on this critical corridor. Kavach enhances safety through features such as automatic train protection, prevention of signal passing at danger (SPAD), and automatic brake application in case of human error.

As per official data, the Kavach safety system has already been commissioned on 1,452 route kilometres across key high-density corridors, including Delhi–Mumbai and Delhi–Howrah routes. Indian Railways plans further expansion, with the next phase targeting the Ghaziabad–Tundla section under Mission Raftaar.

The rollout of Kavach reflects ongoing efforts to modernise railway infrastructure, strengthen safety mechanisms, and improve the efficiency of passenger train operations across the network.

(KNN Bureau)