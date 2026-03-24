Over Rs 438 Cr Allocated For MSE Cluster Cfcs Projects In 5 Years: Mos Karandlaje

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) is strengthening micro and small enterprises (MSEs) across India through cluster-based development programmes, Minister of State (MoS) for MSME Shobha Karandlaje said in written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Cluster Development Programmes

The minister noted that the Micro and Small Enterprises–Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) aims to enhance the productivity and competitiveness of MSEs.

The scheme provides financial support for establishing Common Facility Centres (CFCs) and upgrading infrastructure in industrial areas, flatted factory complexes, and both new and existing clusters. Proposals are demand-driven and submitted by state governments and union territories based on local needs.

She highlighted that since 2015–16, 242 CFCs have been approved nationwide. Under the Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI), 513 clusters have been approved. Over the last five years, the government has allocated Rs 438.94 crore for CFC projects under MSE-CDP.

Credit Support Measures

Karandlaje emphasised that the Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) for MSEs, administered through the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), will, from April 1, 2026, cover loans up to Rs 10 crore.

The scheme includes special provisions for Informal Micro Enterprises (IMEs) exempt from GST, allowing loans up to Rs 20 lakh with 85 per cent guarantee coverage.

Additionally, certificates issued via the Udyam Assist Platform to IMEs are now treated equivalent to Udyam Registration Certificates for Priority Sector Lending, simplifying access to finance for smaller enterprises.

(KNN Bureau)

