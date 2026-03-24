NHAI Awards Rs 368 Cr Contract For Azamgarh South-East Bypass Project

MENAFN - KNN India)The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded a contract for the construction of a four-lane South–East Bypass for Azamgarh city in Uttar Pradesh, aimed at easing congestion and improving regional connectivity.

The 15-km-long project has been awarded to Kaluwala Construction at a cost of Rs 368.85 crore under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

The bypass will commence near Rani-Ka-Sarai village and extend up to the Purvanchal Expressway, forming a crucial link in the region's road network.

Once completed, the project is expected to create a continuous ring road around Azamgarh, facilitating smoother traffic flow and significantly reducing congestion within the city.

The scope of the project includes construction of one flyover, one road over bridge (RoB), two interchanges, two vehicular underpasses (VUPs), eight light vehicular underpasses (LVUPs), and three minor bridges.

Additionally, service roads spanning 11.6 km and 9 km on either side, along with a 7.5 km slip road, will be developed to support local traffic movement.

The bypass is expected to enhance regional mobility, reduce logistics costs, and contribute to safer and faster travel, while supporting long-term economic development in the region.

(KNN Bureau)

