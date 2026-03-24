Vinfast India Partners With CSB Bank To Deliver Comprehensive EV Financing Solutions

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India VinFast Auto India, a subsidiary of global EV brand VinFast, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSB Bank, India's oldest private sector bank, to provide auto and inventory financing for its exclusive dealer network. The partnership aims to deliver a comprehensive and convenient suite of credit solutions for potential customers of the premium electric SUVs VF 6 and VF 7, supporting VinFast's growth strategy in the world's third-largest automotive market.

Mr. Tapan Ghosh (left), CEO of VinFast India, and Mr. Narendra Dixit, Head of Retail Banking at CSB Bank, at the signing ceremony

Under the partnership, customers will benefit from a range of retail financing solutions, including up to 100% on-road funding, attractive interest rates, flexible repayment options, and a seamless loan approval and disbursement process across VinFast's entire product portfolio. Dedicated CSB Bank relationship managers will also provide on-site support at dealerships, ensuring a smooth and convenient financing experience and making EV ownership more accessible for customers.

The collaboration will also enable VinFast to leverage CSB Bank's strong pan-India presence and expanding branch network to extend EV financing solutions across diverse markets. With its growing national footprint and focus on offering customized financial solutions, CSB Bank aims to support the wider adoption of electric mobility by enabling easier access to financing for customers across the country.

The MOU was signed by Mr. Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast India, along with Mr. Narendra Dixit, Head Retail Banking at CSB Bank.

Mr. Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast India, said,“Our partnership with CSB Bank is a natural extension of our approach in India, where accessibility and affordability are critical to scaling EV adoption. In markets like India, the transition to electric mobility depends not only on the product, but also on how simple and practical ownership is for customers. Through this collaboration, we aim to offer flexible financing solutions that reduce entry barriers, while continuing to build a reliable and well-rounded ecosystem. It is one of several steps we are taking to ensure a consistent, dependable, and customer-focused EV experience in the country.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Narendra Dixit, Head Retail Banking, CSB Bank, said,“Electric mobility is no longer a future concept; it is rapidly becoming a mainstream choice for customers and businesses alike. As adoption accelerates, there is a growing need for accessible financing solutions that enable both customers and dealers to participate in this transformation. The Special partnership with VinFast is a step forward in that direction. By combining VinFast's strong product vision in the EV space with CSB Bank's financing capabilities, we aim to create a robust ecosystem that supports both retail auto buyer solutions and dealer network through tailored auto loans and inventory financing solutions.”

VinFast continues to strengthen its comprehensive EV ecosystem in the Indian market, with an assembly plant in Tamil Nadu, a nationwide network of world-class showrooms, expected to double this year, an expanding after-sales service system, and growing partnerships with financial institutions to enhance EV accessibility for customers.

The company has introduced two premium electric SUVs, VF 6 and VF 7, both of which have achieved 5-star Bharat NCAP safety ratings, and plans to launch additional models in 2026 to meet the diverse green mobility needs of consumers.

In parallel, VinFast is rolling out a range of initiatives aimed at reducing financial and psychological barriers for customers, including the assured resale value program and transparent buyback schemes. Recently, the company extended its free charging program across the V-Green charging network until March 31, 2029. The“Trade Gas for Electric” program is also being implemented in India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines from March 11 to March 31, 2026, offering additional incentives of 3% for VinFast electric cars and 5% for VinFast electric two-wheelers for customers switching from gasoline-powered vehicles.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer with the mission of making electric mobility more accessible to everyone. VinFast's current product portfolio includes a wide range of electric SUVs, electric motorcycles, electric bicycles, and electric buses.

VinFast is entering its next phase of growth by rapidly expanding its global distribution and dealer network while strengthening manufacturing capabilities, with a focus on key markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

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About CSB Bank Limited

CSB BANK is one of the oldest private sector banks in India with an existence of over 100 years. Bank has a strong base in Kerala along with significant presence in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. CSB Bank offers a wide range of products and services to customers, with particular focus on SME, Retail, and NRI customers. CSB Bank delivers its services through multiple channels, including 855 branches and 826 ATMs/CRMs across the country, as well as alternate digital channels such as debit cards, internet banking, mobile banking, point-of-sale services, and UPI. CSB Bank is listed on both NSE and BSE.

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