University Of Design, Innovation & Technology (Formerly IIAD) Sets New Milestones By Establishing A University For Creators

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India University built around a single philosophy: learning by making University of Design, Innovation & Technology (UDIT) established on the foundation of IIAD's 10 year legacy Established through an Act of the Haryana State Legislature, building on a decade of design excellence The University of Design, Innovation and Technology (UDIT) has been formally established in Gurugram through an Act of the Haryana State Legislature. Conceived as a university for creators, UDIT brings together design, technology and management within a single, practice-led framework to enable impactful, real-world outcomes.

University of Design, Innovation and Technology (UDIT)

UDIT builds on the foundation of the Indian Institute of Art & Design (IIAD), founded in 2015, which pioneered studio-based design education in India and demonstrated what becomes possible when learning is built around making. The studio culture, the craft ethos and the deep industry engagement underpins a university where design, technology and management are not separate streams but integrated dimensions of a creator-centred education.

“We are not simply growing an institution, we are reimagining what a creator's education can look like. UDIT is built on the belief that the most consequential people of this century will be those who can move between disciplines, make things with both hands and mind and lead with purpose. We want our graduates to leave with a body of work, and the disposition to keep making things that matter,” - Dr. Jitin Chadha, Pro-Chancellor, UDIT.

The University is anchored in an interdisciplinary approach across its three schools offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across a diverse range of disciplines. The School of Design comprises the departments of Fashion, Visual Communication, and Product & Interior Design. The School of Management includes the departments of Fashion & Luxury Business Management and Technology Business Management. The School of Technology offers B.Tech and M.Tech programmes in Computer Science, AI and Design. A unified approach to learning, where multiple ways of thinking converge to shape thoughtful, well-rounded creators.

“The studio is the core at UDIT. It is where learning happens, where critique sharpens ideas, and where students discover what they are truly capable of making. Our curriculum is organised around real challenges. Students encounter problems first, then build the skills to solve them. That is the difference between an education that prepares you for existing jobs and an education that prepares you to create what comes next,” - Professor Usha Nehru Patel, Pro-Vice Chancellor, UDIT.

The academic framework is designed to facilitate movement across disciplines, allowing learners to build a more connected and expansive set of competencies over time. The curriculum responds to evolving industry contexts, integrating studio-based practice, project-led modules and collaborative work to bridge theory with application, supported by well-equipped labs and studios.

Led by faculty who bring together academic depth and professional experience, the approach remains grounded in current practice while staying attentive to emerging shifts. As the university begins to define its academic contours, the plan is to expand academic pathways, strengthening research and building deeper, more meaningful partnerships with industry and international institutions.

UDIT builds on IIAD's academic foundation, expanding it to equip students to navigate and shape contemporary practice across design, technology and management. This progression reflects a continued effort to engage with the evolving demands of industry, positioning UDIT among institutions shaping the future of higher education in India.

About UDIT

UDIT-the University of Design, Innovation and Technology-is India's first university built for creators, located in Gurugram. Emerging from over a decade of studio-led learning at IIAD, it brings together design, technology, and management within a unified, practice-led framework. The School of Design offers programmes in Visual Communication, Fashion, Product and Interior Design. The School of Technology offers B.Tech and M.Tech in Computer Science, AI and Design. The School of Management focuses on Fashion & Luxury Business Management and Technology Business Management. UDIT represents a fundamental reimagination of higher education, where students create the products, companies and solutions the world will need tomorrow.