Union Minister, Chirag Paswan Calls For Technological Revolution In Food Processing At The 33Rd Convergence India Expo 2026

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India As the Chief Guest at the 33rd Convergence India & 11th Smart Future Cities India Expo 2026, Shri Chirag Paswan, Hon'ble Union Minister, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, addressed a large gathering of delegates at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. In his address, the Minister underscored the importance of integrating advanced technologies to modernise agriculture, while calling for a shift in focus from volume to value and quality of agricultural outputs.

Shri Chirag Paswan, Hon'ble Union Minister, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India



He emphasised the importance of continuous engagement with industry stakeholders, urging participants to actively share their on-ground insights and experiences, and noted that such inputs are critical in helping the government identify key bottlenecks and shape responsive, forward-looking policy reforms aligned with the sector's evolving needs.



Reaffirming the Union Government's commitment to Viksit Bharat 2047, Shri Chirag Paswan, stated,“We are working towards creating an ecosystem where global markets become accessible for our goods. We'll achieve this ambition by integrating technology, innovation, and the dynamism of our startups. As we harness advancements in food processing and agriculture, we can accelerate our journey towards building a globally competitive sector and realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.”



Talking about the expo, Hon'ble Minister observed,“Platforms such as Convergence India open the doors for those involved in the agritech and food processing segments to explore the potential of technology to enhance their capabilities. The expo provides opportunity for exchange of ideas and best practices from India and across the world, and guides how to implement these ideas in localised ecosystems.”



Earlier in the day, Abhishek Singh (IAS), Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT, & CEO, India AI Mission, Government of India, highlighted India's potential to emerge as a global hub for AI inferencing, driven by strong talent, startups and industry participation. He also underscored the need to deploy AI responsibly for inclusive and societal impact.



Emphasising on the importance of real-world applications of AI, Mr. Singh stated,“With our young, skilled talent pool and a vibrant startup and innovation ecosystem, India is well-positioned to drive significant impact in AI. The technologies showcased at the 33rd Convergence Expo highlight that AI's potential extends far beyond models, with transformative applications across sectors such as power, mobility, IT, urban planning, and healthcare.”



With a series of conference sessions planned alongside the expo during the three days of the event, representatives from various government departments and industry engaged in high value discussions centred around efforts in scaling AI adoption, strengthening digital public infrastructure and building the backbone required for India's digital economy.



The expo further expands into conversations on global collaboration, smart mobility and connected systems, including discussions on connected vehicles, telematics innovation and interoperable transport ecosystems, reflecting the breadth of technologies shaping India's digital future.



Sharing the vision behind the expo, Chandrika Behl, Managing Director, Exhibitions India Group, said,“Convergence India has always been a key platform for enabling dialogue, partnerships and innovation across India's technology landscape. Through this platform, we initiate conversations around AI, digital infrastructure and sectoral transformation, reflecting how quickly technology is moving from promise to practical impact. From food processing to healthcare to mobility to enterprise systems, the focus is on building scalable, responsible and future-ready solutions that can deliver real outcomes for businesses, communities and the wider economy.”



This year, a number of leading technology players are showcasing solutions on the exhibition floor, including Qualcomm, Tesla, Omnicomm, Philips, Realtek, Escort Sensors, Zoon, and Redington. Notably, Redington has brought together OEMs such as Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft at its stall, alongside other ecosystem partners driving innovation across digital infrastructure, enterprise technology, and smart solutions.



About Convergence India Expo

The 33rd edition of Convergence India has heralded the telecom and digital revolution in India. It is the country's biggest and longest-running technology expo, providing a platform to showcase 'Brand India' by supporting the 'Make in India' and 'Digital India' campaigns. Convergence India is at the forefront of promoting technological advancements in the fields of AI, telecom, satcom, broadcast, wired & wireless technologies, 5G & 6G networks, IT solutions such as cloud, big data & analytics, smart solutions, M2M, mobile & accessories, IoT, embedded tech, blockchain, fintech, and semiconductors – the entire gamut of digital solutions.

About Smart Future Cities India Expo



The 11th Smart Future Cities India expo displays India's emerging modernisation and development landscape that aims to deliver better citizen-centric services across the country. The expo showcases the integration of transformative technologies with the key pillars of urban development, i.e., green buildings, clean environment, urban mobility, and the use of smart ICT solutions for optimising resources that make cities smart and sustainable.