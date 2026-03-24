At The Every Woman Biennial, Joy Becomes A Form Of Resistance

MENAFN - USA Art News) Every Woman Biennial in New York Expands as a“Discovery Platform” for Feminist Art

A red-and-pink neon sign reading“enough already” is joining the Every Woman Biennial in New York this week, a late-breaking addition that neatly captures the exhibition's prevailing mood: impatience with the art world's stubborn gender imbalance.

The sign, by American artist Deborah Kass, arrived after Kass visited during opening weekend and decided she did not want to miss this year's edition. Founder Christine Finley picked up the work for installation when the biennial reopened on Tuesday. Kass's contribution lands amid a sprawling, high-energy presentation that mixes established names with emerging voices, maintaining the scrappy, activist charge that has defined the project since its beginnings.

Founded in 2014 as a tongue-in-cheek alternative to the Whitney Biennial, the event originally launched under the title“Whitney Houston Biennial.” It began as a one-night pop-up featuring 85 artists in Finley's DUMBO studio, organized in direct response to the 2014 Whitney Biennial's gender breakdown, in which women accounted for 32 percent of participants. In the years since, the biennial has shifted venues and formats, appearing at Chashama (2017), LaMaMa Galleria (2019 and 2024), and Superchief Gallery NFT (2021), while also staging editions in Los Angeles (2019) and London (2021).

This year's exhibition is curated by the biennial's executive director alongside artist Ash Edes. The scale is notably ambitious: 275 artists are included in the physical show, with an additional 125 participating through video or performance. Ages range from 19 to 90, a deliberate intergenerational spread that Finley has described as central to the biennial's mission.

That mission was palpable at the VIP opening, where drinks and conversation moved through a backdrop of works by Swoon, Mickalene Thomas, Michele Pred, and Patricia Cronin. The evening also featured offbeat performances that reinforced the biennial's hybrid identity: part exhibition, part gathering, part rally.

Several works use the visual language of protest and pop to sharpen the show's political edge. Indira Cesarine contributed a neon piece that spells“rebel,” glowing red and multiplied into infinity inside a two-way mirrored box. Airco Caravan stocked the bathroom with her signature cleaning products - imagined tools for social repair - including“Equal Pay Spray” and“Ice Crusher Extreme,” which promises to“melt every ICE cop instantly.” Resin casts of the products were also displayed on a pedestal, including an enlarged“World Peace Spray” weighing 13 pounds.

Finley, speaking at the opening, framed the biennial as a response to the present moment's pressures.“As creative weirdos, right now it is our divine calling to respond to darkness,” she said.“You guys are the resistance right now. You are the ones who are going to keep us going.”

The Every Woman Biennial's continued relevance is tied to a reality that many artists and advocates argue has not shifted quickly enough: male artists still dominate both institutional visibility and the auction market. Against that backdrop, the biennial positions itself not simply as a corrective to art history, but as an engine for the careers of artists working today - and as a public insistence that equity remains unfinished business.

For Finley, the point is not only representation, but momentum. She has called the biennial“a discovery platform,” and this year's scale suggests an event intent on widening the pipeline rather than narrowing the conversation.