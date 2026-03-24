France Freezes Sale Of $3M Hans Baldung Drawing With Export Ban

MENAFN - USA Art News) France Declares Newly Identified 1517 Hans Baldung Drawing a National Treasure, Freezing Paris Sale

A small, sharply observed Renaissance portrait has abruptly become a matter of state. France's culture ministry has blocked the planned auction of a newly identified drawing attributed to German Renaissance artist Hans Baldung (c. 1484–1545), declaring the work a national treasure just two days before it was scheduled to be offered in Paris.

The intervention, which triggers a 30-month export ban, has effectively removed the drawing from the international market for the time being. The work had been slated to appear at Beaussant Lefèvre with an estimate of $1.74 million to $3.5 million. Following the ministry's decision, the auction house suspended the sale.

France's national-treasure designation is an established, if infrequently used, mechanism that can pause a transaction and prevent an object from leaving the country. The aim is to give French museums and other eligible institutions time to raise funds and attempt an acquisition. While the state's power to intervene is well known, it is typically reserved for works deemed exceptional in rarity, importance, or cultural resonance.

In this case, rarity is central. Drawings by Baldung seldom come to auction, and the newly surfaced sheet is being presented as the only surviving silverpoint portrait by the artist still in private hands. Silverpoint, a demanding technique that requires drawing with a metal stylus on a prepared surface, leaves little room for correction and often produces a cool, precise line. The medium's fragility and the scarcity of surviving examples add to the work's market and scholarly appeal.

The drawing, dated 1517, depicts a bust-length woman wearing a bonnet and a high-necked dress. She has been identified as Susanna Pfeffinger, the wife of a wealthy Strasbourg merchant. Baldung spent much of his career in Strasbourg, and the portrait's local ties are reinforced by its reported provenance: the sheet is said to have remained in the same family for roughly 500 years.

Its reemergence was recent and unexpected. Auctioneer Arthur de Moras encountered the drawing while preparing a probate inventory, according to reporting by the Art Newspaper. For years, the family believed the work might be by Hans Holbein. Specialists who examined it, however, quickly proposed Baldung instead, and the attribution has since been supported by multiple experts, including curators at the Albertina in Vienna and the Staatliche Kunsthalle Karlsruhe in Germany.

The timing of the ministry's decision underscores the stakes. With the sale halted, the owners are expected to explore a private placement with a French buyer during the export-ban period. If no French institution secures the drawing within the 30-month window, the work could ultimately return to the international market.

Market history helps explain the urgency. Baldung drawings are so infrequent at auction that the last recorded sale cited in recent coverage dates to 2007, when a sheet brought more than $3.7 million at Christie's. Against that backdrop, a newly identified, well-preserved portrait with deep Strasbourg associations and a long-held family provenance represents the kind of opportunity museums and collectors rarely see - and the kind of object France is willing to hold in place while the country decides whether it can keep it.